Supermoto Motorcycles Go Electric with the Droog eFighter DM-016

The Supermoto world is evolving right before our eyes with the Droog eFighter DM-016 model. It looks like a little brother to KTM's or Husqvarna's supermoto bikes, but powered by an electric motor, along with a sick headlight design.
The eFighter stands out with a pretty high ground clearance, claiming that the suspension is fully adjustable on the fly. It can be fitted with a signature Droog solid wheels setup, or classic tubeless spoke wheels. Regardless of wheel choice, Droog mentions the bike will have the same tires, suited for both on-road and off-road riding (from the photos they look like a 50%-50% off-road and on-road, so don't expect dirt bike performance in off-road, or knee on the ground during cornering).
As for the performance of the e-bike, it will be fitted with Zero's 550 Amp high-efficiency controller with regenerative deceleration, so this will extend the fun time riding the bike, instead of keeping it in the garage in order to charge it up.
The claimed power on the electric motor is 46 hp (34 kW) with 78 lb-ft (105 Nm) of torque. Droog does not say any info about the weight of the bike, but I think the maximum weight from the looks and size should not be over 150 kg(and this is highly over-estimated), which means the DM-016 should be a nimble and playful electric motorcycle.
But this bike is not only about the agility it may provide, it is more about the aggressive and mean looks. Those two headlight lines look fantastically angry. I really like them, but I don't think this type of headlight is suited for night driving as I do not think it can provide enough light to see the road ahead, much less on off-road routes.
The last thing that I like and hate at the same time is the lack of mudguards. It looks awesome without them, but if you hit a small puddle or worse, rain falls down, you are going to be soaked in water, and that is a no-no for a possible commuter bike.
Overall this e-bike should be used as a weekend warrior, for short and fun rides around the neighborhood or to take it on a trailer with your moto-bros to blast out some light off-road or backside roads.
You can reserve your bike right now (with a deposit cash), with build time being around 6-8 weeks. The pricing starts at $32.500.
