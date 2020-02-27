Former World Champion Trashes an Electric Dirt Bike in His Local Park

Riding a dirt bike is a cumbersome activity, as it implies getting fuel, finding a spot where there will be no noise compliances and having regular maintenance, but Sam Pilgrim managed to find an “ain't nobody got time for that” loophole for this passion. The Cake Kalk OR electric dirt bike.
Sam Pilgrim is a former freeride mountain biker world champion (title achieved in 2013), owning a huge YouTube channel with a whooping number of 930k subscribers. He still rides in the professional scene, but I think his main focus is probably his YouTube channel.
People seem to enjoy his videos, most of them consisting of random rides in his home town, doing trials and tricks in the city while disturbing people on their daily commute to work. He also does special videos when he travels to different cities and he does urban exploring, and also videos when he rides out-of-the-ordinary bikes, like the Cake Kalk OR electric bike, or even tricycles.
A few months ago he made a trip to Sweden where he did his usual “urban MTB freeride” style video, in which he explores the visiting city on the jump-bike while doing tricks and stunts on the various features (stairs, benches, monuments, etc.) he may find on public roads. At the end of this trip, he rode a Cake Kalk OR bike and he loved it so much that he actually bought one.
A few months later he started to blast the bike out in the local skate park, and also on the pump track, even taking it in the woods where he occasionally builds his own trails. Down here you will find his latest video, where he is sending big gaps at his local park and pump track on this electric dirt bike “beast”, as he calls it.
