GM Cutting Salaries of 69,000 Employees by 20 Percent Over Coronavirus Pandemic

As you’re well aware, COVID-19 has hit the automotive industry in every aspect. Less production output, less demand for new vehicles, and working from home are only a few of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, but there’s another aspect that has to be taken into account. 20 photos



Receiving 75 percent of their pay is one thing, but General Motors sweetens things up by keeping the workers’ seniority and retaining health benefits. Executives will take 5- to 10-percent cuts while the board of directors will be hit by a 20-percent reduction in total compensation.



General Motors didn’t tell CNBC how much it expects to save from this exercise in damage control, but the



U.S. auto sales are expected to drop more than 15 percent in 2020 over COVID-19, and globally, the forecast boils down to a 12-percent decline to 78.8 million vehicles. Come April 2020, the year-over-year results for March 2020 will paint a clearer picture of the downswing.



Imagine this for a moment. If auto sales in the United States of America will fall by a quarter over 2019, the repercussions will affect more than just the automakers’ employees and the suppliers. Dealerships need to gear up for less business, automakers will slow down the development of next-generation models and technologies, and looking at the bigger picture, fewer sales and less money to spend translates to a contracting economy.



