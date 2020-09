The Jesko may have made its official debut last March, at the Geneva Motor Show, but production isn't scheduled to kick off until later this year. And by that we mean one car per week, with the total number of units being capped at 125 - the build slots, some of which are still available online for north of $3 million - are split between the downforce monster we have here and the Jesko Absolute , a machine that's expected to pass the 300 mph border once unleashed.Thus, it looks like the engineers are currently performing the final tests - as you'll notice in the first Instagram clip below, the 1,600 horsepower monster that is the Jesko is being put to the test on the 1.7 km/1.05 miles runway (this is 50 meters/164 feet wide) that's part of the company's Angelholm headquarters. As Egg fans among you know, the location used to house the Swedish Air Force's Fighter Jet Squadron No.1 before the K people came along.As for the delicious soundtrack of the short clip, this is the voice of Koenigsegg's 5.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Animating the Jesko in its fiercest incarnation to date, the motor features a flat-plane crankshaft in this application, so it delivers this racing scream while revving all the way to 8,500 rpm.Judging by the sound of those gearshifts, the carmaker is still tweaking the amazing 9-speed multi-clutch transmission it developed in-house. For the record, there are seven clutches in there, which means that, when he wants to, the driver can skip straight to the required gear rather than having to progressively downshift/upshift.Meanwhile, on the other side of the gate, a camera magician knows as The Office Spotter, who is simply in love with Koenigseggs (aren't we all?), also captured this still-camouflaged prototype, so the engine startup sound is on the house.