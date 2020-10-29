Let’s Take a Closer Look at Bugatti Bolide’s W16 Engine

Electric Motorcycles, Is There Any Fun to Be Had Without the High-Revving ICE?

“What if Bugatti built a radically light vehicle around its iconic 8.0-liter W16 engine?” This is a question that was on every car fanatic’s mind since the Veyron was released, fifteen years ago. 10 photos



Performance is at the same racecar level, as Bugatti claims that the innovative Bolide - which means race car in French – can take 3:07.1 minutes to complete a lap of the legendary Le Mans race track and 5:23.1 minutes to get around the equality famous and far more dangerous Nordschleife.



With the engineers obsessed to develop the lightest possible body in order get the most power out of the Chiron powertrain, the only luxuries left inside the car are a steering wheel and two seats which, you guessed it, are not the same as the ones we find in the Chiron, being replaced by lightweight racing versions.







The tensile strength of the fibers used in its construction is only achieved in the aerospace industry. The integral front end attached to it is also made of the same high-strength carbon fibers while the rear frame, which is designed as a welded assembly, is made of high-strength stainless steel, another material borrowed from the aviation industry.



All the screws and fastening elements are made of titanium and a 3D printer was used to make hollow thin-walled functional components. As a result of this, the dry weight of the Bolide stands at 1,240 kg (2734 lbs.).







Also, the cylinder heads and valvetrain are made of cast aluminum alloy and feature four valves per cylinder for a total of 64 valves.



To withstand the immense centrifugal forces and maintain optimal lubrication, the oil circuit, check valves, baffles, oil tanks, oil reservoirs, and pump design of the dry-sump lubrication have been upgraded.



The intake and exhaust system where dethrottled, and the four turbochargers where fitted with enhanced blades to generate more boost pressure and power at higher engine speeds.



Instead of the standard water-to-air intercooling, the new







The enhanced W16 on the kW ; 1,850 PS) and 1,850 Nm (1364 lb.-ft) of torque which is more than the SSC Tuatara who has recently crowned the fastest production car in the world.



Although Bugatti only tells us that “top speed is well above 500 kph (310 mph)," without revealing the exact digits, we can expect them to make a run for the Tuatara’s record.



Due to its light construction and extreme power, it achieves an incredible power to weight ratio of 0.67 kilograms per horsepower.



