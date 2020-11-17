French Montana Got Himself a New Bugatti Veyron, Because Two Are Better Than One

5 French Montana Bought Himself a Bugatti Veyron for Surviving 2 Weeks in the ICU

Rapper French Montana is no different than countless other celebrities in having a soft spot for expensive wheels, fancy jewelry and designer items. His collection also includes a recently acquired Bugatti Veyron, to which he just added a sibling.Montana, or Karim Kharbouch by his real name, showed up at the BOA Steakhouse in California the other night, at the wheel of a brand new Bugatti Veyron in scarlet and gold. He came out for the launch of Doja Cat’s collection with PrettyLittleThing, and naturally, he wanted to look his best. Who doesn’t?Though he usually uses his social media to boast about his new cars, this time, French didn’t say a peep about the acquisition. Celebrity paparazzi agency X17 Online notes that the car is his and that he paid some $2 million for it, which, if true, means it’s $500 grand more expensive than the 2010 Veyron he bought himself at the end of last year.That one, in black and blue, was French’s gift to himself, after spending two weeks in the ICU with severe stomach pains. At the time, he made sure to show it off on his Instagram, including the moment of delivery and the gorgeous interior, while throwing toilet paper around for “the suckers” because he was feeling “like a boss.”Former pal 50 Cent came to rain on his parade (hard) when he pointed out that you have to be really cheap to buy a 2010 car in the year 2019, even if it was a Bugatti. French responded by calling Fiddy a “dinosaur” who didn’t understand the value of a true collectible: the Veyron was an older model-year but it had zero miles on the clock, which made it worth all the money in the world.This background is necessary to understand the smile on French’s face when one paparazzo asks him if this is the same Bugatti that got him feuding with 50 Cent. Because two Bugattis are always better than one – and enough to get even Fiddy to shut up.