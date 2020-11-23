This Jaguar Steers Using Aircraft Controls and Turbine Fans on the Hood

Maserati Fuoriserie Custom Program Reveals MC20 Off-Road Supercar Conversion

It's been an unusually busy autumn for Maserati this year, seeing as the Italian manufacturer's limited range usually means that plenty of time passes between any significant events. 5 photos



Once it came out, though, it became obvious that it was worth the wait. Powered by a seemingly underwhelming 3.0-liter V6 engine, the MC20 actually packs 630 hp and, just as importantly, 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque. Combine that with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and a weight of only 3,307 lbs (1,500 kg), and you're looking at some very convincing go-fast capabilities.



Maserati followed the unveiling of the



Now, Maserati went one step further and merged the two in what looks like possibly the most exciting car to wear the trident badge in a long while. Of course, that is if somebody actually has the money to pay for it and Maserati agrees to build it.



What you're looking at here is an off-road-ready supercar not unlike the



Maserati revealed the lifted MC20 only as a rendering on its Instagram account, which means it should be seen more like a suggestion than something imminently bound to a street near you - or rather off it. It's a sort of "hey, if we can make this, we can probably breeze through any customization you were planning for your next MC20, so give us a call."



The few images are also accompanied by a short test reading, "Garage queens caretakers be like: I don't drive when it rains. Me in my new MC20 'Gatto delle nevi'". We know you're asking yourself what a "gatto delle nevi" is, so we'll spare you a Google search: it's a snowcat, as in the tracked vehicle used to move over snow.



Indeed, this FuoriSerie MC20 isn't so much designed for off-roading, but rather running on snow; whether that's a snow-covered road or a ski slope is up to the driver. It features a lifted suspension for that extra ground clearance, studded winter tires for grip, and a ski rack on the roof so you can keep having fun after you've climbed out of the car as well.



The show car also gets a bright orange paint that may seem a bit too flashy but will come in handy when you're digging for your ride after a snowslide. The only problem with this thing? The

