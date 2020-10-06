Maserati MC20 Gives Birth to Fictional Alfa Romeo Sportscar

It’s hard to find something to hate about the Maserati MC20, as this car screams performance and promises to take you on a four-wheel adventure unlike any other offered before.
While this sounds pretty good on paper, the design of the MC20 is also a source of inspiration for the skilled artists out there who use it to create their own interpretations, sometimes with cues borrowed from other automakers.
This is the case of Instagram designer Andras Veres, who has envisioned another Alfa Romeo sportscar, this time based on the Maserati MC20 we already praised above.
Needless to say, this imaginary model features the Alfa Romeo signature styling, with its very own grille and headlight design that seems to match the MC20 just nicely.
But on the other hand, altering the design of Maserati’s new model can easily be considered a blasphemy, especially given how much effort the company has put into getting every single line just right on this car.
Maserati says everything on the MC20 was built with aerodynamics in mind, and this is how its 3.0-liter V6 engine ends up developing 630 horsepower and allows for an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds. The maximum speed of the MC20 is 325 km/h (210 mph).
Furthermore, the company claims that designing the MC20 was a long-time effort, as it took no less than 24 months to get everything to the point where it was finally ready for its grand unveiling. And it was a team project too, as the looks have been refined by a team of Maserati Innovation Lab engineers, technical specialists from the Maserati Engine Lab and designers from the Maserati Style Centre.
According to Maserati itself, the mass production of the new MC20 should kick off in late 2020, with orders already accepted. No pricing information has been shared, but of course, you really shouldn’t expect the car to come cheap by any means.
This is the case of Instagram designer Andras Veres, who has envisioned another Alfa Romeo sportscar, this time based on the Maserati MC20 we already praised above.
Needless to say, this imaginary model features the Alfa Romeo signature styling, with its very own grille and headlight design that seems to match the MC20 just nicely.
But on the other hand, altering the design of Maserati’s new model can easily be considered a blasphemy, especially given how much effort the company has put into getting every single line just right on this car.
Maserati says everything on the MC20 was built with aerodynamics in mind, and this is how its 3.0-liter V6 engine ends up developing 630 horsepower and allows for an acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 2.8 seconds. The maximum speed of the MC20 is 325 km/h (210 mph).
Furthermore, the company claims that designing the MC20 was a long-time effort, as it took no less than 24 months to get everything to the point where it was finally ready for its grand unveiling. And it was a team project too, as the looks have been refined by a team of Maserati Innovation Lab engineers, technical specialists from the Maserati Engine Lab and designers from the Maserati Style Centre.
According to Maserati itself, the mass production of the new MC20 should kick off in late 2020, with orders already accepted. No pricing information has been shared, but of course, you really shouldn’t expect the car to come cheap by any means.
View this post on Instagram
Yellow&Yellow: yellow Maserati 1 or yellow Alfa Romeo@? ››› #topgearmagazine #alfa #alfaromeo #alfaromeoofficial #maserati #maseratimc20 #maseratimc12 #alfaromeo4c #alfaromeofunclub #alfaromeodesignchallenge #alfaromeousa #alfisti #alfisticlub #alfistifanclub #alfistaforever#alfista #alfistivirus #alfalike #cuore_alfista #myalfa #alfaromeo8c #essereelite #render #rendering #paint3d #cardesign #cardesigner #dailycars #carsofinstagram #carsofitaly