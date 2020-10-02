This Alfa Romeo “Mazda MX-5 Edition” Is a Different Kind of Italian Job

There are many people out there who believe that Mazda and Alfa Romeo have a lot in common when it comes to the design of their cars, so a product that they would create together is something which for them pretty much makes sense.
Instagram artist Andras Veres is one of them, as he thinks the similarities between Alfa Romeo and Mazda from a design perspective could easily lead to a roadster born out of a combination of the two brands.
So the Alfa that he created and shared last week on the social network is based on the Mazda MX-5, eventually envisioning a new roadster appearance that features the front fascia of the Italians mixed with other design cues borrowed from the Japanese.
The MX-5 that the designer used for this rendering is the Club version that was announced by the North American branch of the Asian brand at the 2015 New York International Auto Show.
The new Mazda MX-5 Club debuted with more equipment that was offered as standard, including the MAZDA Connect infotainment system that features a seven-inch touch-capable display, two USB ports, piano black side mirrors, and a nine-speaker Bose audio system with headrest speakers.
Furthermore, Mazda also released an optional package that included BBS 17-inch wheels, Brembo front brakes, and a rear bumper skirt.
But one of the biggest achievements of this new model was the reduced weight, as Mazda says it managed to cut no less than 150 pounds (68 kg) as compared to its predecessor. And this is all thanks to the adoption of Mazda SKYACTIV Technology and a new SKYACTIV-MT six-speed manual transmission that contributed to the weight reduction in a significant manner.
As for the chances to see such a roadster ever see the daylight, you’d better not hold your breath for anything like this to happen despite all the similarities that designers across the world seem to have noticed between Alfa Romeo and Mazda.
So the Alfa that he created and shared last week on the social network is based on the Mazda MX-5, eventually envisioning a new roadster appearance that features the front fascia of the Italians mixed with other design cues borrowed from the Japanese.
The MX-5 that the designer used for this rendering is the Club version that was announced by the North American branch of the Asian brand at the 2015 New York International Auto Show.
The new Mazda MX-5 Club debuted with more equipment that was offered as standard, including the MAZDA Connect infotainment system that features a seven-inch touch-capable display, two USB ports, piano black side mirrors, and a nine-speaker Bose audio system with headrest speakers.
Furthermore, Mazda also released an optional package that included BBS 17-inch wheels, Brembo front brakes, and a rear bumper skirt.
But one of the biggest achievements of this new model was the reduced weight, as Mazda says it managed to cut no less than 150 pounds (68 kg) as compared to its predecessor. And this is all thanks to the adoption of Mazda SKYACTIV Technology and a new SKYACTIV-MT six-speed manual transmission that contributed to the weight reduction in a significant manner.
As for the chances to see such a roadster ever see the daylight, you’d better not hold your breath for anything like this to happen despite all the similarities that designers across the world seem to have noticed between Alfa Romeo and Mazda.
View this post on Instagram
Alfa Romeo designed on the basis Mazda MX 5 / Miata #alfa #alfaromeo #alfista #alfistivirus #alfalike #cuore_alfista #myalfa #alfaromeofunclub #alfanclub #alfaromeodesignchallenge #alfaromeousa #essereelite #alfafanclub #alfalikers #alfisti #alfisticlub #alfistifanclub #alfistaforever #alfaromeoclub #car #cars #auto #carsofinstagram #dailycars #carporn #renderlovers