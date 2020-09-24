Harry Styles Is James Bond-Worthy in Vintage Aston Martin for New Video

3 Pristine 1963 Aston Martin DB5 Is Your Chance to Feel Like a Real James Bond

In November this year, Daniel Craig will have starred for the last time in a James Bond movie, officially kicking off the speculation season for a possible replacement. Maybe Harry Styles could be a contender? 9 photos



Harry Styles is, of course, not of James Bond age: all 007 agents are middle-aged in the movies, even though in the books he is permanently stuck in his mid-30s. At 26 years old and with a massive following from his One Direction days, Styles is probably too much of a boyband-er to ever be considered a worthy candidate for the deadly serious 007. But he could totally fill the part, at least visually.Since 1D, Styles has released two solo albums and made his big screen debut in Chris Nolan’s war epic Dunkirk. As any cinephile knows, you get instant Hollywood legitimacy once you star in a Nolan movie, but Styles was also able to deliver a solid performance in it.Here’s Styles putting those newly acquired acting skills to use in what could best be described as a James Bond-worthy setting, driving a vintage Aston Martin and a speedboat off the Amalfi Coast. TMZ says he’s shooting scenes for the official music video for Fine Line, which would be his third release off the album of the same name, released at the end of last year.There really isn’t much context to go with the photos, so we can’t guess what the video might be about – other than the fact that it will be heavy on toys a James Bond would look right at home in The report doesn’t mention whether the shooting is taking place now or if these are older photos, but we’ll probably learn more when the video drops. Also then, we’ll get a better look at these gorgeous toys in action so, until then, check out the gallery above. The song itself is in the video below: it feels 007-ish too, but for this to work, the video would better have a Bond girl.