Ferrari 812 Superfast by Novitec Turned into Imaginary Alfa Romeo Supercar

View this post on Instagram

Orange is the new black or what? In this case the Ferrari 812 Superfast from Novitec is the new Alfa Romeo supercar? #alfa #alfaromeo #alfista #alfistivirus #alfalike #cuore_alfista #myalfa #alfaromeofunclub #alfanclub #alfaromeodesignchallenge #alfaromeousa #essereelite #alfafanclub #alfalikers #alfisti #alfisticlub #alfistifanclub #alfistaforever #alfaromeoclub #alfaromeo8c #alfaromeoconcept #cardesign #cardesigner #car_design_concept #cardesignmedia #cardesignworld #automotivedesign #carsofinstagram

A post shared by Andras Veres (@andras.s.veres) on Oct 4, 2020 at 6:31am PDT