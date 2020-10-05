Ferrari 812 Superfast by Novitec Turned into Imaginary Alfa Romeo Supercar

Alfa Romeo isn’t necessarily a stranger to the world of sports cars, as the 4C for instance came with all the bells and whistles a model in this segment would need. But what if the Italian brand actually starts building a supercar project based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast?
This is the question designer Andras Veres tries to answer, and for his new work, the Instagram artist turned to a custom model built by Novitec.
It envisions an Alfa Romeo supercar based on the Ferrari 812 Superfast by Novitec, coming with a front fascia that features the signature design of the Italian brand, as well as the striking orange finish that the tuners have picked for their custom build.
While you really shouldn’t hold your breath for an Alfa Romeo supercar based on a Ferrari, we can’t help but have a look at the list of upgrades that the folks over at Novitec brought to the 812 Superfast.
And it all starts with an aerodynamic upgrade based on carbon parts, with Novitec explaining that the purpose here was to create a “more distinctive motorsport-inspired design.” And it does, there’s no doubt about it, with the 21-inch lightweight Novitech hi-tech forged wheels at the front and the 22-inch wheels at the rear also adding to this more aggressive styling.
New sport springs have also been installed to lower the center of gravity, while a new performance exhaust system is supposed to optimize the power delivery on the track. The 6.5-liter V12 engine hasn’t been upgraded just yet, but the tuning house says they are still working on this and more information should be offered when they get past the development stage.
And of course, the Ferrari 812 Superfast is also getting a massive upgrade inside, with the interior to be customized according to the request of each customer. It’ll probably cost a small fortune anyway, but given all of the above, this is something that makes perfect sense.
