Boosie Badazz Is "Giving Away" His 2021 Jaguar F-Type for $75,000

If you’re in the market for a brand new car with celebrity pedigree, now could be your chance. Rapper Boosie Badazz is willing to part with his 2021 Jag for $75,000. 3 photos



According to Boosie Badazz (Torrence Iby Hatch Jr., as his mama calls him), at $75,000, it’s a steal nonetheless: narrating over video of the damage to the ride's front wing, he claims the car is almost brand new and a one-off of sorts, because “nobody got this b***h.”



As for what happened to it, it’s a family affair: Boosie’s nephew wrecked it in unspecified circumstances. “I just woke up. Who wanna buy it right now? Buy this right now. 2021 Jag, Give me $75K, man,” Boosie says in the video. “If not, I’m going to trade it in right now.”



The caption to the post notes that the supposedly one-off Jag has only 2,000 miles (3,218 km) on the clock.



As for Boosie’s attempt to make this sound like whoever takes the Jaguar off his hands gets a solid bargain, it all depends on what aftermarket stuff he’s had put on it.



A maybe it would be a bargain at $75,000. Especially if you’re a huge Boosie fan.



Then again, this could be just another case of a celebrity showing off on social media. What can be more entertaining and, at the same time, proof of how loaded you are than ranting over what is ultimately a minor dent in your brand new car and claiming you no longer want it because of it? Insurance stuff is for (poor) peasants.*Warning:

Please be advised that the video below contains graphic language that might offend.



