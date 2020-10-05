4 Harry Styles Is James Bond-Worthy in Vintage Alfa Romeo for New Video

MGK Hangs Out the Window of Mod Sun’s G-Wagon, Smashes, Kicks Out Windshield

View this post on Instagram A post shared by the Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) on Oct 2, 2020 at 12:15pm PDT Machine Gun Kelly has a new album out now so he’s in the midst of a promo tour. He’s also out partying a lot more than usual because of it, and the two seemed to go hand in hand this time: partying and free publicity. MGK got plenty of the latter after he hung out the passenger side of Mod Sun’s car, smashed the windshield and then kicked it out while the car was in traffic. TMZ has video of the first part of this “rockstar” incident, which occurred outside Saddle Ranch. Mod Sun was behind the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon , with MGK in the passenger seat, rocking out to his own track. At one point, as the car was pulling out of the parking lot, MGK reached out the window to sign autographs and, once done, he leaned out even farther, still rocking out to the tune.One bang on the windshield from inside left a visible crack, but it didn’t stop the party train from rolling. Mod Sun drove away, with MGK completely hanging out the passenger window, swaying.The rest played out on social media, because of course it did. MGK uploaded a video of himself kicking out the cracked windshield and then shoving it to the side of the road. The G-Wagon is still moving in traffic as this is happening, but there’s a hint at the end of the video that Mod Sun pulled over when the windshield fell off.Then, Mod Sun posted a live on his IG in which MGK apologizes for his behavior, admits he’s “f***ed up” and asks that he be held accountable the next day, in case he forgets. He also swears to Mod Sun that he’ll be buying him a brand new windshield and pay for repairs, to which his pal says he can’t get out of it now that he’s on video admitting to it.It’s all a big joke to everyone involved, that much is clear. And, while incidents like this prove (once more) that the rockstar life is an actual thing, they also prove not much good comes out of mixing alcohol and recklessness.