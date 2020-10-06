You Can Now Use Android Auto and CarPlay Even If It’s Raining Inside Your Car

Harrison Ford Wanted Adam Sandler to Wash His Car for Laughs

Everyone loves a good celebrity car story, especially if it involves the kind of behavior you wouldn’t expect an A-lister to be at the receiving end of. 4 photos



Today’s story comes from Adam Sandler, who is promoting his latest film, Hubie Halloween on Netflix, with a virtual appearance on The Ellen Show with Ellen DeGeneres. It involves Harrison Ford, a “legendary party” at fellow Star Wars star Carrie Fisher’s house and a rather strange request from Ford.



This happened many years ago, when Sandler had been on Saturday Night Live for only a couple of years. He says he was “like 24” and was still new to the Hollywood scene, so having Ford approach him at such a large party was his first signal that he had “made it.”



“Harrison Ford was there and he saw me and he goes, ‘Oh my God,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my God, Harrison Ford knows me’,” Sandler tells Ellen. Video of that segment of the interview is available at the bottom of the page. “He goes, ‘My kids like you,’ and I go, ‘Oh that's great.’ He goes, ‘Would you ever want to come to my house.... and wash my car? It would really make them laugh’.”



Sandler never got to find out why exactly Ford’s kids would find it amusing to see him wash a car, because he never took him up on that offer. So the story that Ford wanted him to wash his car is true, but reports that he did aren’t, Sandler said.



Sandler has moved on from the incident and has become “quite tight” with the older actor. In fact, they live in the same neighborhood, which means they had to move temporarily to the same hotel during fire evacuations, which has allowed them to hang out and bond. Any one of these occasions would have been perfect to ask why washing his car would have been that hilarious.



