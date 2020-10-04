5 5 Gumball 3000 Veterans and Their Cars

Kate Moss Gives Daughter Her Old MINI Cooper as 18th Birthday Present

30 photos With a mother like Kate Moss, Lila Grace seems to have her modeling career all set up in advance, thanks to excellent genes and A-list connections. She also has her mother’s old car to rely on for transportation.



The aspiring model turned 18 this week and her coming-of-age (in the UK) first car is also one that her mother drove back in the day, right after she got her driver’s license. It’s not uncommon for parents to pass down their first car to their children, but Moss’ choice stands out because it’s not exactly what you’d expect a model worth some $80 million to give her daughter: a classic



Kate jumped into the driver seat and drove her around the block, before handing over the keys to her, for her first solo ride. The publication notes that Lila Grace seemed thrilled with the present, perhaps knowing the connection it bore to her mom.



This is the first car that Kate Moss drove back in 2001 when she had just gotten her driver’s license, with the 1998 license plate. It is the same car she was photographed in while trying to reverse into a parking spot for 10 full minutes.



The Mail says that this is the same Mini Cooper she gave her daughter: it still has the 1998 plate, though Kate hasn’t held on to it all this long. Before the iconic model bought it back as a present for Lila Grace, the Mini had been with four other owners, but it’s clear that it’s been well-preserved all this time.



