Alfa Romeo 4C Adores Pogea Racing’s Extra Oomph

Performance enhancements, visual upgrades, carbon fiber – this package has it all.

Now, that’s what I call a complete package! The firm’s history dates all the way back to 1997, when a man named Eduard Pogea decided to pursue the ambition of founding his very own aftermarket enterprise. As a result, Pogea Racing was born in the breathtaking city of Ulm, Germany. In 2012, the company relocated its headquarters to Friedrichshafen, where they continued developing performance modules for the likes of revered automotive manufacturers such as Mercedes Benz and Audi , to name a couple.Today, Pogea’s auto specialists pride themselves with an endless selection of four-wheeled custom masterpieces, as well as an extensive inventory that houses just about anything from high-performance exhaust systems and tasty wheels, to carbon fiber body parts and juicy interior features. Long story short, these pros mean business!For a clear demonstration of their outstanding abilities, we’ll be having a quick look at what Pogea’s crew managed to achieve with one of their Alfa Romeo 4C-based creatures. Before we dive in, I’ll be taking a minute to point out a few of the stock vehicle’s main characteristics. In this fashion, you’ll get a solid idea as to what these fellows are all about.The two-seater coupe is brought to life by a fierce 1.7-liter turbocharged inline-four powerplant that incorporates a sequential multi-point fuel injection unit. At 6,000 revs, this nasty piece of intercooled machinery is perfectly capable of delivering up to 237 hp, joined by a generous torque output of 258 pound-feet (350 Nm) at approximately 2,200 rpm. The engine’s force is transmitted to 4C’s rear wheels by means of a six-speed automatic gearbox with manual overdrive.Up front, the whole structure is supported by a double wishbone suspension setup, coupled with a MacPherson strut item at the rear. 4C rolls on a pair of 17-inch aluminum wheels at the front, accompanied by 18-inch counterparts on the opposite end. Each and every one of its wheels is equipped with top-grade brake rotors that’ll handle stopping power with ease. Finally, Alfa Romeo’s machine has a dry weight of only 2,487 lbs (1,128 kg), while its wheelbase measures just under 94 inches (2,380 mm).As to Pogea Racing’s mighty tuning madness, the kit contains an array of radical upgrades that bring the coupe to an entirely new level. For starters, the car’s bodywork was subjected to a draconian carbon fiber diet, which resulted in a whopping weight reduction of 176 lbs (80 kg). Ultimately, this bad boy weighs as little as 2,311 lbs (1,048 kg) dry.It crawls on a set of aftermarket wheels, with a diameter of 18 inches at the front and 19 inches on the rear end. The carbon fiber body panels were enveloped in a funky turquoise finish, which the German tuner refers to as Petrol Volturi Pearl.The team fiddled with 4C’s inline-four engine to extract a staggering 350 ponies and 343 pound-feet (465 Nm) of crushing twisting force. This state of affairs blessed Alfa Romeo’s untamed beast with a colossal top speed of 189 mph (304 kph) and a respectable 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time of just 3.4 seconds. Additionally, the super-coupe will continue accelerating 62-124 mph (100-200 kph) in no more than 8.1 seconds.Now, that’s what I call a complete package!