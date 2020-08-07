autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Expedition Vehicles Month
Car reviews:
 
Taking something that’s already close to perfection and refining it even further is one noble undertaking!

McLaren Senna Was Sensational, But Novitec Made It Even Better

7 Aug 2020, 13:29 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Coverstory
McLaren SennaMcLaren SennaMcLaren SennaMcLaren SennaMcLaren SennaMcLaren SennaMcLaren SennaMcLaren SennaMcLaren SennaMcLaren SennaMcLaren SennaMcLaren SennaMcLaren SennaMcLaren Senna
Isn’t the McLaren Senna just spectacular? A gorgeous mid-engined coupe powered by a 4.0-liter M840TR twin-turbo V8, capable of producing as much as a glorious 789 hp at 7,250 rpm and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque at 5,500 rpm. Power runs to its rear alloy wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and the rims are wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo R high performance tires.

Senna’s sheer power, along with the lightweight carbon fiber construction allowed its top speed to reach a monstrous 208 mph (335 kph), while its 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time sits at no more than a stunning 2.8 seconds.

Not to even mention that meticulously designed interior, outstanding aerodynamics or the fact that it simply looks phenomenal. All things considered, it was (and still is) splendid in every way!

It was named to honor Brazilian Formula 1 legend, Ayrton Senna. The notorious racing star was a part of McLaren Racing between 1988 and 1993, winning a total of three Formula 1 World Drivers' Championships with the McLaren team.

As you might imagine, a car that’s been named after such a successful racing star doesn’t exactly come cheap. Production for a limited number of 500 units began in 2018, with each McLaren Senna’s starting price sitting at an eye-watering £750,000 ($986,536 at current exchange rates). The final model was auctioned for an outrageous £1,916,793 ($2,521,215).

Novitec is a highly acclaimed tuner in the automotive industry, specializing in some of the finest autos on the market. The German firm has been keeping busy lately, delighting us with even more powerful versions of some of the world’s most renown supercars (produced in recent years), such as the Ferrari F8 Tributo or Lamborghini Huracan Evo.

In our day and age, the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Novitec’s creations might be their McLaren GT, but that’s not to say that the Senna is any less impressive!

Its power output has been increased to a colossal 902 hp at 7,100 rpm and 655 pound-feet (888 Nm) of torque at 6,300 rpm. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine’s control unit is now accompanied by a Novitec N-Tronic module that features "new mapping for injection and ignition, as well as a modified electronic boost pressure control."

We will now find a lightweight Novitec Race GTR exhaust system, build for high performance with Inconel alloy composite (also used in Formula 1 cars). The manufacturer claims that it “lets the turbocharged eight-cylinder breathe more freely and, thanks to its extensive thermal insulation, it optimizes the temperatures in the engine bay as well.

The McLaren Senna will now hit 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in as little as 2.7 seconds, while its top speed has remained unchanged. Its overall look is also unaltered, but it does bring along some juicy custom wheels with seven sets of two spokes, developed by Novitec in collaboration with Vossen, measuring 20-inch (50.8 cm) up front and 21-inch (53.35 cm) at the rear.

It’s difficult to even find words for describing my impression of this thing. Where others saw perfection, Novitec came along to demonstrate that there’s always room for improvement!
McLaren Senna Novitec tuned performance kit supercar
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day