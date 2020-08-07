McLaren Senna Was Sensational, But Novitec Made It Even Better

Isn’t the McLaren Senna just spectacular? A gorgeous mid-engined coupe powered by a 4.0-liter M840TR twin-turbo V8, capable of producing as much as a glorious 789 hp at 7,250 rpm and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque at 5,500 rpm. Power runs to its rear alloy wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission and the rims are wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo R high performance tires.
Senna’s sheer power, along with the lightweight carbon fiber construction allowed its top speed to reach a monstrous 208 mph (335 kph), while its 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time sits at no more than a stunning 2.8 seconds.
Not to even mention that meticulously designed interior, outstanding aerodynamics or the fact that it simply looks phenomenal. All things considered, it was (and still is) splendid in every way!
As you might imagine, a car that’s been named after such a successful racing star doesn’t exactly come cheap. Production for a limited number of 500 units began in 2018, with each McLaren Senna’s starting price sitting at an eye-watering £750,000 ($986,536 at current exchange rates). The final model was auctioned for an outrageous £1,916,793 ($2,521,215).
Novitec is a highly acclaimed tuner in the automotive industry, specializing in some of the finest autos on the market. The German firm has been keeping busy lately, delighting us with even more powerful versions of some of the world’s most renown supercars (produced in recent years), such as the Ferrari F8 Tributo or Lamborghini Huracan Evo.
In our day and age, the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Novitec’s creations might be their McLaren GT, but that’s not to say that the Senna is any less impressive!
We will now find a lightweight Novitec Race GTR exhaust system, build for high performance with Inconel alloy composite (also used in Formula 1 cars). The manufacturer claims that it “lets the turbocharged eight-cylinder breathe more freely and, thanks to its extensive thermal insulation, it optimizes the temperatures in the engine bay as well.”
The McLaren Senna will now hit 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in as little as 2.7 seconds, while its top speed has remained unchanged. Its overall look is also unaltered, but it does bring along some juicy custom wheels with seven sets of two spokes, developed by Novitec in collaboration with Vossen, measuring 20-inch (50.8 cm) up front and 21-inch (53.35 cm) at the rear.
It’s difficult to even find words for describing my impression of this thing. Where others saw perfection, Novitec came along to demonstrate that there’s always room for improvement!
