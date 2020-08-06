Mid-Engine Alfa Romeo Supercar Rendering Is Wishful Thinking At Best

More than two years ago at the Capital Markets Day conference in Balocco, the peeps at Alfa Romeo presented a rather ambitious future product plant. In it, the Italian automaker listed the all-new GTV coupe with 600 horsepower on deck and the successor of the 8C with 700 ponies or thereabouts.
Neither, however, is going to happen. Alfa Romeo chose to focus on crossovers and SUVs to the detriment of exotic cars like the GTV and 8C, and it’s easy to understand why. Sales are abysmal, R&D funds are slim, and Fiat Chrysler has other priorities like the Jeep Grand Cherokee right now.
This turn of events, however, didn’t stop a certain someone to imagine the mid-engine supercar that Alfa Romeo promised then axed. Carlifestyle came up with a rather tantalizing proposition in the guise of a Giulia GTAm compact executive sedan with the body style and proportions of the Ferrari F8 Tributo, a mix that would certainly make the Alfisti go weak in the knees.
GTAm is how the Italians call the most hardcore Giulia entitled to wear license plates, and together with the GTA, only 500 examples of the breed are in the pipeline. 540 metric horsepower and lightweight materials such as Lexan and plenty of carbon fiber translate to a power-to-weight ratio of 2.82 kilograms per PS, which is the best in the segment according to Alfa Romeo.
The F8 Tributo, on the other hand, is a very different animal. The third evolution of Ferrari’s mid-engine supercar after the 458 and 488 series, this fellow is much obliged to deliver 720 PS (710 horsepower) and 770 Nm (568 pound-feet) of torque. Put simply, the Prancing Horse of Maranello applied go-faster technology from the 488 Pista to create the midship stallion.
On an ending note, Alfa Romeo does have a mid-engine car in the lineup but it’s a sports car at best, not a genuine supercar. The days of the 4C – codenamed Tipo 960 – are numbered nonetheless. In the United States, for example, the coupe has been discontinued in favor of the spider.
Mid-Engine Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm. Photo design by @carlifestyle