We Might See the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Interior in All Glory on August 12th

4 1988 Ferrari Testarossa Parked on a Street for 17 Years Finally Gets Some Love

1 Ferrari F40 Modernized: What Would the Iconic Supercar Look Like Today

More on this:

This Old-School Ferrari Costs More Than... 110 Ford Broncos

Remember the Lamborghini truck that we told you about yesterday and which costs more than 10 Broncos ? Scrap that. 8 photos



The 1967 275 GTB/4 is truly a rare car, as the Italian carmaker built only 330 such units between 1966 and 1968.



And yet, as this model right here proves, some of these are still around these days, and as we can all see, at least one of them comes in brand-new condition.



Listed on



The car was purchased in Geneva, Switzerland but was imported in the States in 1970. The odometer indicates 52,718 km (32,757 miles), and the garage selling the car promises that it drives like new.



The 275 GTB/4 was equipped with a Tipo 226 Ferrari Colombo V12 engine that developed 300 horsepower and allowed for a maximum speed of 268 km/h (166.5 mph).



Ferrari 275 GTB/4, which was built based on the 275 GTB but with a series of upgrades under the hood, made its first public appearance in October 1966 at the Paris Motor Show, being manufactured for only two years. As compared to the 275 GTB, 275 GTB/4 featured improved suspensions, as well as upgrades for the cooling system and the exhaust.



The model that’s now being sold on eBay is as original as it can be, and the sellers explain that the car even comes with the books and documentation that was offered by Ferrari when it left the factory. Everything is documented by Ferrari historian Marcel Massini, the listing claims.



As for the price, you can do the math. A base Ford Bronco will cost $26,660 in the United States, and this Ferrari is 110 times more expensive. So yes, it costs $2,950,000, and we think Jeff Bezos will really like his new car. Here’s the Ferrari that costs more than 110 Broncos.The 1967 275 GTB/4 is truly a rare car, as the Italian carmaker built only 330 such units between 1966 and 1968.And yet, as this model right here proves, some of these are still around these days, and as we can all see, at least one of them comes in brand-new condition.Listed on eBay by Gullwing Motor Cars, this ’67 Ferrari ships with a so-called Argento finish and features a Nero Connolly leather interior, both without any single spot that needs to be fixed.The car was purchased in Geneva, Switzerland but was imported in the States in 1970. The odometer indicates 52,718 km (32,757 miles), and the garage selling the car promises that it drives like new.The 275 GTB/4 was equipped with a Tipo 226 Ferrari Colombo V12 engine that developed 300 horsepower and allowed for a maximum speed of 268 km/h (166.5 mph).Ferrari 275 GTB/4, which was built based on the 275 GTB but with a series of upgrades under the hood, made its first public appearance in October 1966 at the Paris Motor Show, being manufactured for only two years. As compared to the 275 GTB, 275 GTB/4 featured improved suspensions, as well as upgrades for the cooling system and the exhaust.The model that’s now being sold on eBay is as original as it can be, and the sellers explain that the car even comes with the books and documentation that was offered by Ferrari when it left the factory. Everything is documented by Ferrari historian Marcel Massini, the listing claims.As for the price, you can do the math. A base Ford Bronco will cost $26,660 in the United States, and this Ferrari is 110 times more expensive. So yes, it costs $2,950,000, and we think Jeff Bezos will really like his new car.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.