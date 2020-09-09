There Is Something Terribly Wrong with This Chevy S10-Blazer

4 New Maserati MC20 Supercar Teased Again in Blurry Pictures, Coming This Fall

3 Nettuno Is the New V6 Lease of Life For Maserati, so Goodbye Ferrari

2 Maserati Is Ready to Unveil the MC20 on September 9th, Nettuno Greatness Inbound

1 Maserati Teases MC20 Again, Will Be Unveiled September 9th

More on this:

Say Ciao, Bella to the 2021 Maserati MC20 Supercar

You can say a lot of things about Italian supercars, but them being ugly is usually not one of those things. 9 photos



You don’t need to wait that long to get a feel of how the new Maser will look, though, because a bunch of exterior and interior official images have been leaked online just hours before the car’s unveiling in Modena, during Maserati’s long expected "MMXX: Time to be Audacious" event.



As expected, the MC20’s design motifs don’t detract from its mid-engine layout but they embrace it, with the side profile and cab-forward look being somewhat reminiscent of its mid-engine cousins from Maranello, like the Ferrari F8 Tributo or the SF90 Stradale.



The front-end is somewhat reminiscent of the Ferrari Enzo-based Maserati MC12, while the butterfly opening of the doors has almost become standard practice for most of its other rivals, like McLaren.



The rear end is definitely unique from all perspectives to the MC20, and the design of the taillights also acts as a preview of things to come on future Maserati models that may or may not be previewed themselves at the upcoming "MMXX: Time to be Audacious" event.



Inside it’s where Maserati’s designers appear to have gone for a very clean look, with the center console offering the bare minimum regarding driver or passenger distractions. Nevertheless, in the leaked photos it doesn't look like such a bad place to be in.



The 2021 Maserati MC20 is powered by what Maserati’s marketing machine calls a brand-new engine,



The twin-turbocharged mill features a dry-sump lubrication system and delivers 630 horsepower and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque, sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automated manual transmission. The all-new 2021 Maserati MC20, or MCXX as the Italians will probably spell it in Roman letters, was originally supposed to be unveiled back in May, but the world health crisis postponed those plans until later on today.You don’t need to wait that long to get a feel of how the new Maser will look, though, because a bunch of exterior and interior official images have been leaked online just hours before the car’s unveiling in Modena, during Maserati’s long expected "MMXX: Time to be Audacious" event.As expected, the MC20’s design motifs don’t detract from its mid-engine layout but they embrace it, with the side profile and cab-forward look being somewhat reminiscent of its mid-engine cousins from Maranello, like the Ferrari F8 Tributo or the SF90 Stradale.The front-end is somewhat reminiscent of the Ferrari Enzo-based Maserati MC12, while the butterfly opening of the doors has almost become standard practice for most of its other rivals, like McLaren.The rear end is definitely unique from all perspectives to the MC20, and the design of the taillights also acts as a preview of things to come on future Maserati models that may or may not be previewed themselves at the upcoming "MMXX: Time to be Audacious" event.Inside it’s where Maserati’s designers appear to have gone for a very clean look, with the center console offering the bare minimum regarding driver or passenger distractions. Nevertheless, in the leaked photos it doesn't look like such a bad place to be in.The 2021 Maserati MC20 is powered by what Maserati’s marketing machine calls a brand-new engine, nicknamed Nettuno , but judging by a couple of details it appears to be a modified version of the 2.9-liter V6 in the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio.The twin-turbocharged mill features a dry-sump lubrication system and delivers 630 horsepower and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque, sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automated manual transmission.