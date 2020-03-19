Italy’s Coronavirus Problem Forces Maserati to Postpone MC20 Supercar Launch

It’s impossible to stay away from coronavirus news even if you’re not too fond of the subject. The pandemic is so hard on the world that not even the automotive industry can escape it. This time around, Maserati announced that the Italian brand’s relaunch has been postponed from May to September 2020.
That’s right; instead of moving the reveal of the MC20 mid-engine supercar online, the House of the Trident insists on inviting the media to a grandiose event in Modena! Not only will this decision curb interest in the brand, but have you seen the stock price of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles? From 14 euros in November 2019 to 5.71 euros at the time of writing is quite a serious financial adversity.
MMXX: The Way Forward is how Maserati calls the event, which has a few more surprises in store in addition to the indirect successor of the MC12. These include the company’s first-ever hybrid (or plug-in hybrid) in the guise of the Ghibli mid-size luxury sedan as well as the first-ever electric car from Maserati.
“Electric car” may not be the proper choice of words, though. Maserati is developing a three-motor powertrain with hypercar levels of performance, fast charging, and active torque vectoring. This setup is good for two seconds and change to 100 km/h (62 mph) as well as 300-plus kph (186 mph) on full song, figures that put Tesla’s current lineup to shame. On the other hand, don’t forget that the second-gen Roadster promises better specifications than Maserati.
But wait, there’s more! Remember the Capital Markets Day 2018? That is when the House of the Trident confirmed a D-UV with hybrid or plug-in hybrid engine options, Level 3 autonomy, and more connectivity than other Maserati models before it. The yet-to-be-named crossover is expected to feature the Giorgio platform from Alfa Romeo, and production is understood to take place at the Cassino plant in Italy where the Stelvio and Giulia compact executive sedan are made.
Last, but certainly not least, Maserati prepares to roll out a new family of twin-turbo V6 and V8 powerplants. The six-cylinder engine is expected to premiere in the MC20 supercar with probably 3.6 liters of displacement while the V8 will displace 4.0 liters as opposed to the 3.8-liter engine of the Levante Trofeo.
