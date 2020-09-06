Maserati Teases MC20 Again, Will Be Unveiled September 9th

Having the engine in the middle isn’t a strange concept for Maserati, but it’s been a while since the final example of the MC12 rolled off the assembly line in Modena with Ferrari Enzo underpinnings. For the 2021 model year, however, the House of the Trident is launching a new supercar with half the displacement of the MC12 but the same amount of ponies thanks to a pair of snails and Mahle turbulent jet ignition.

45 photos