Maserati Teases MC20 Again, Will Be Unveiled September 9th

Having the engine in the middle isn’t a strange concept for Maserati, but it’s been a while since the final example of the MC12 rolled off the assembly line in Modena with Ferrari Enzo underpinnings. For the 2021 model year, however, the House of the Trident is launching a new supercar with half the displacement of the MC12 but the same amount of ponies thanks to a pair of snails and Mahle turbulent jet ignition.
Scheduled to be revealed next week on Wednesday, the MC20 is a strict two-seater land missile that takes its name from Maserati Corse. The Italian automaker confirmed that it’s also returning to racing, but the road-going model will be more powerful thanks to 630 PS (621 horsepower) at the crankshaft. The Nettuno V6 engine, however, isn’t 100 percent original because it has connections to both Ferrari and Alfa Romeo.
Even the firing order mirrors that of the 2.9-liter blunderbuss in Quadrifoglio models while the 8,000-rpm redline and 90-degree angle of the cylinder banks are a match for the engine in the SF90 Stradale. Both the powerplant and the MC20 will be produced in Modena at the historical Maserati factory which has been expanded with a new painting line.
“Time to be audacious” is the tagline of the unveiling event for the all-new model, signaling a new era for the Casa del Tridente. The MC20 supports hybridization, but it remains to be seen if an all-electric option will be introduced in the coming years. As far as we know, the GranTurismo will be the first EV in Maserati history, featuring a three-motor setup.
There is, however, a bit of a disappointment in regard to the Italian automaker’s future product plan. Remember the Alfieri concept car? That fellow has been canceled in favor of the MC20, and looking at the bigger picture, the Alfieri would have cannibalized with the GranTurismo.
Further down the line, a sub-Levante crossover is scheduled for unveiling in 2021 while the Quattroporte and Levante will be replaced in 2022 and 2023, respectively, according to Maserati’s Q2 2019 financial call.
