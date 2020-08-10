Maserati Adds Ghibli and Quattroporte to Complete Its Trofeo Collection

Those who are patient usually end up fulfilling their most ardent wishes – or so should think a devoted Maserati fan in order to cover up for the years of fatigue showed by the iconic Italian brand. On our part, we are happy to arrive at the positive conclusion that the wait was well worth it, judging by the latest ideas exhibited by the company.
In the span of just a couple of months the Modena-based automobile manufacturer has presented both a new twin-turbo V6 engine with F1-inspired technology, and the House of the Trident’s first ever electrified application in the form of the 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid.
At this moment in time a keen observer might get the idea that Maserati is abandoning the Birra Moretti pints in favor of Lavazza espressos. For those not getting the hint, we are actually talking about a perceived powertrain downsizing – the Nettuno is a V6 and the Ghibli Hybrid makes use of a not-so-premium four cylinder.
Fortunately, Maserati has decided to shatter the preconception by keeping its word to deliver a couple of new additions to its Trofeo high-performance range. Thus, here we are dealing with yet another model lineup powered by a Ferrari V8 engine and the first application of said noble category in the Ghibli sedan.
The Levante Trofeo SUV came to life back in 2018 and we did have to wait a couple of years for its brothers to join the ranks. Maserati thinks it will be well worth the while, and the colors used for the introduction speak a thousand words about these being proud Italian cars: green for Quattroporte, white for Levante and red for Ghibli to form the “Tricolore.”
Both sedans share the same powerplant, a Ferrari-built to Maserati specifications 3.8-liter Twin Turbo V8 good for 580 hp and 730 Nm (538.42 lb. ft.) of twist. This is the same iteration used for the Levante and an engine that also graced the noble Quattroporte GTS in a de-tuned 530 hp version.
On this occasion, though, it enables Maserati to proudly present its fastest sedans to date, as the couple reaches up to 326 kph (203 mph) - quicker even than Levante Trofeo’s top speed of 302 kph (188 mph).
Specific alterations to the new Trofeo series include the integration of the Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC) system, a “Corsa” button in the cockpit and the addition of the “Launch Control” function. The Ghibli and Quattroporte do not feature Levante’s exclusive Q4 all-wheel drive system and instead enhance the rear-wheel grip with a limited slip self-locking mechanical differential.
With the Ghibli being a tad lighter compared to its Quattroporte Trofeo counterpart, the smaller sedan reaches 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.3 seconds, two tenths of a second earlier. On the other hand, it also loses the same amount of time to the Q4 Levante Trofeo.
Styling choices for the enhanced Trofeo range include changes to the front grille, the addition of carbon fiber elements, as well as spicing up the design with many red details. The models will be easy to differentiate to stock versions from the back because the designers were inspired by the 3200 GT and the Alfieri prototype in redesigning the rear lights.
On the sides both shine away in their new 21-inch “Orione” aluminum shoes and the cockpit is graced with new technologies such as the MIA (Maserati Intelligent Assistant) and a larger 10.1-inch central infotainment screen, among others.
