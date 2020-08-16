2022 Maserati GranTurismo Imagined With Ferrari Roma Styling Influences

On February 14th, the House of the Trident announced its plans for the development and production of “the new electrified range” of models. Among them, the GranTurismo and GranCabrio are set to receive all-electric options in 2021.
Maserati has also confirmed that both two-door body styles will go live for the 2022 model year at the Mirafiori manufacturing hub in Italy, which has received an investment in the region of 800 million euros for retooling and all that jazz.
About time, don’t you think? The coupe entered production in Modena in 2007 with Pininfarina styling from American designer Jason Castriota. He’s also the guy who penned the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, SSC Tuatara, and the Saab PhoeniX.
Considering that no prototypes or test mules have been spied thus far, we can only speculate what’s going to happen to the exterior design of the GranTurismo. The Alfieri concept introduced at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show is a great starting point for a sporty grand tourer, but pixel artist Carlos Martinez thinks otherwise.
Instead of rehashing the one-off sports car that was supposed to take on the Porsche 911, the Colombian student looked at the Prancing Horse for inspiration. As the headline implies, at the most beautiful road-going Ferrari in ages – the Roma.
The side profile is the most obvious area of influence, but looking at the bigger picture, Carlos kept the roofline and rear three-quarters as GranTurismo as possible. Up front, the bumper, grille, hood, and headlights are closer to Maserati’s current styling language rather than what Ferrari has used for its prepossessing GT.
It’s unclear if the GranTurismo will be an EV-only affair or if some sort of internal combustion will also be offered. The Nettuno twin-turbo V6 from the MC20 supercar would be an adequate option, and the same can be said about the force-fed V8 that Maserati utilizes in the recently unveiled Trofeo lineup of models.
In any case, Maserati may be onto something by electrifying the GranTurismo with a three-motor powertrain. Ferrari doesn’t have anything remotely similar, nor do McLaren, Bentley, Aston Martin, and other heavy hitters in this segment.
About time, don’t you think? The coupe entered production in Modena in 2007 with Pininfarina styling from American designer Jason Castriota. He’s also the guy who penned the Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, SSC Tuatara, and the Saab PhoeniX.
Considering that no prototypes or test mules have been spied thus far, we can only speculate what’s going to happen to the exterior design of the GranTurismo. The Alfieri concept introduced at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show is a great starting point for a sporty grand tourer, but pixel artist Carlos Martinez thinks otherwise.
Instead of rehashing the one-off sports car that was supposed to take on the Porsche 911, the Colombian student looked at the Prancing Horse for inspiration. As the headline implies, at the most beautiful road-going Ferrari in ages – the Roma.
The side profile is the most obvious area of influence, but looking at the bigger picture, Carlos kept the roofline and rear three-quarters as GranTurismo as possible. Up front, the bumper, grille, hood, and headlights are closer to Maserati’s current styling language rather than what Ferrari has used for its prepossessing GT.
It’s unclear if the GranTurismo will be an EV-only affair or if some sort of internal combustion will also be offered. The Nettuno twin-turbo V6 from the MC20 supercar would be an adequate option, and the same can be said about the force-fed V8 that Maserati utilizes in the recently unveiled Trofeo lineup of models.
In any case, Maserati may be onto something by electrifying the GranTurismo with a three-motor powertrain. Ferrari doesn’t have anything remotely similar, nor do McLaren, Bentley, Aston Martin, and other heavy hitters in this segment.