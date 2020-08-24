Maserati Furiosa Design Study Looks Like a More Aggresive GranTurismo

Lamborghini Urus Demonstrates Just How Far Mansory’s Madness Can Go

13 photos Maserati is known for bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful cars as well as a few questionable designs. Regarding the latter category, remember the Biturbo from the ‘80s? That example looks too much like a Chevy Citation to be considered remotely desirable.



When you think about this, it makes a lot of sense. Why add weight to the vehicle in the guise of two additional seats that aren’t suitable even for teenagers? The area behind the front seats is better suited for luggage, which is exactly what a grand tourer stands for in addition to a comfortable ride and above-average performance.



While on the subject of the interior, the glass panel built into the roof is a nice touch that doesn’t affect the structural rigidity of the vehicle. The Furiosa doesn’t shy away from showing its Maserati badge up front and at the rear, along with a more aggressive interpretation of the Italian automaker’s grille. The go-faster theme carries over to the rear bumper’s chrome strips and the four-pipe exhaust system.



The front, sides, and rear are focused on aero like you would expect from a modern automobile, and given the car’s proportions, it appears that Dmitry went for a front mid-engine layout like Ferrari did with the prepossessing Roma. Full-width taillights and Levante-inspired headlights are also featured, along with oversized wheels that fill the wheel wells perfectly. The question is, what’s under the hood?



Maserati has six- and eight-cylinder mills at its disposal along with a four-cylinder hybrid , but electrification doesn't appear to be the case here. The Nettuno twin-turbo V6 of the MC20 supercar is a tempting proposition if the House of the Trident can modify it for front-engine applications, packing 630 PS (621 horsepower) and 730 Nm (538 pound-feet) from 3.0 liters of displacement.