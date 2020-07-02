Meet Sin City Hustler, the Elephant-Sized Monster Truck That Is World’s Longest

Nettuno Is the New V6 Lease of Life For Maserati, so Goodbye Ferrari

Ladies and gentlemen, or better yet ‘Signore e Signori’, the speculation over Lavazza coffee is officially over. Maserati has revealed both images and significant technical details about its brand-new twin-turbo V6 engine with F1-derived technology. You know, the one that’s being developed and built in house to escape the overarching influence of Big Brother Ferrari . And it comes with a gorgeous name: Nettuno. 26 photos HP at 7,500 rpm and 730 Nm of torque from 3,000 rpm.



Ok, there’s also a fifth value – the mill’s equation stands at a specific power output of no less than 210 HP per liter. If you really need to get nerdy, we can even tell you about the 11:1 compression ratio and the stroke / bore figures of 82 and 88 mm, respectively.



The engine also comes with an innovation that’s directly taken from the F1 paddocks and hasn’t been seen on a road-official engine before – there are some twin-spark plugs featured inside a new pre-chamber combustion system.



And these aren’t the only major pieces of information Maserati has shared with us. You should care about Nettuno’s birthplace – it was designed at the Maserati Innovation Lab on Via Emilia Ovest and the engineering workshops on Via Delle Nazioni (Maserati Corse’s historic base).



It was afterwards developed at the company’s Engine Hub – where it’s also going into production. But, more importantly, every performance-car aficionado should carve in capital letters the following dates: September 9 and 10, Modena.



That’s when and where the automaker’s “MMXX: The time to be audacious” launch event will take place – and that’s when the Nettuno will be mated to its first brethren, the MC20 supercar. For more information you can read the attached press release below.



