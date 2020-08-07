Facelifted 2021 Maserati Quattroporte Sports Sedan Spied With Minimal Camouflage

Unicat MD56c, the Monstrous Motorhome That Takes You to the End of the Earth

The Quattroporte is a storied nameplate for the House of the Trident. Named after the four-door body style, the Italian sedan can trace its roots back to the first generation of 1963. 8 photos



The current and sixth generation relies on V8s as well, but twin-turbocharged for good measure. A Ferrari-developed engine is currently offered as the range-topping option, but Maserati plans to replace it with a larger, in-house design for the 2021 model year facelift.



Spied on a trailer with sharp-styled LED headlights, an elegant pattern for the lower grille’s mesh, and big brake calipers painted in red, the pre-production prototype in the photo gallery is also equipped with Pirelli P-Zero rubber shoes for good measure. In all likelihood, this fellow may be the range-topping Trofeo with the 4.0-liter powerplant.



Teased alongside the



That’s not all, though. As you know from a previous story on autoevolution, the Quattroporte will gain



Something that also needs to be mentioned is that Maserati may replace the entry-level V6 with another in-house design – From the get-go, V8s were on the table even though Maserati didn’t have too much experience with this engine architecture. The 4.1-liter base motor was rated at 264 PS or 260 horsepower, which was more than adequate for its time when compared to American alternatives such as the 4.3-liter “Challenger” engine from the Ford Fairlane and Falcon.The current and sixth generation relies on V8s as well, but twin-turbocharged for good measure. A Ferrari-developed engine is currently offered as the range-topping option, but Maserati plans to replace it with a larger, in-house design for the 2021 model year facelift.Spied on a trailer with sharp-styled LED headlights, an elegant pattern for the lower grille’s mesh, and big brake calipers painted in red, the pre-production prototype in the photo gallery is also equipped with Pirelli P-Zero rubber shoes for good measure. In all likelihood, this fellow may be the range-topping Trofeo with the 4.0-liter powerplant.Teased alongside the Trofeo versions of the Levante and Ghibli , the refreshed and force-fed sedan is scheduled to roll out on August 10th with approximately 590 PS (582 horsepower) and 730 Nm (538 pound-feet) on tap if not a little more suck-squeeze-bang-blow.That’s not all, though. As you know from a previous story on autoevolution, the Quattroporte will gain the latest Uconnect infotainment system from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The fifth-generation media suite can be updated over the air and offers up to five user profiles in addition to a valet mode. Displays as large as 12.3 inches in diagonal, 6 gigs of RAM, and 64 GB of flash memory are in the pipeline.Something that also needs to be mentioned is that Maserati may replace the entry-level V6 with another in-house design – the Nettuno . So far, it’s been confirmed only for the MC20 super sports car with crankshaft ratings of 630 PS (621 horsepower) and 730 Nm (538 pound-feet) of torque.