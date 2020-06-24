Celebrity Riders Who Also Happen to Be Big Motorcycle Collectors

Twin-Turbo Maserati V6 Engine Packs Mahle “Turbulent Jet Ignition” and V8 Power

Little by little, Maserati is distancing itself from Ferrari. In addition to replacing the twin-turbo V8 in the Quattroporte and Levante with an all-new engine, there’s a V6 in the pipeline for no fewer than four models. 19 photos



ICE -only plant promises 550 PS (542 horsepower). An upcoming D-segment utility vehicle – featuring rear- or all-wheel drive thanks to the Giorgio platform from Alfa Romeo - is set to receive this mill with 530 PS (523 horsepower) on tap.



“Turbulent jet ignition” is one of the highlights of the 3.0-liter engine, a technology that Mahle has proven in F1 hybrid power units. Registered as “Jet Ignition” by the German company, TJI replaces the spark plug in each cylinder with a jet ignition chamber to enable ultra-lean combustion.



By producing shorter burn durations, this technology reduces engine knock at high loads, increases peak power, and prevents the formation of nitrogen oxide and particulates. In the long run, Maserati plans to replace the twin-turbo V8 with the twin-turbo V6 mentioned earlier.



But wait, there’s more! As part of the automaker’s downsizing strategy, Automotive News reports that a four-cylinder turbo is also in the pipeline. The Ghibli Hybrid is going to receive the powerplant, known as GME in Fiat Chrysler jargon. In this application, we’re actually dealing with 48-volt mild hybridization instead of a proper hybrid system or a plug-in hybrid.



The first application of the twin-turbo V6 will be the MC20, a mid-engine supercar – or sports car by some accounts – that was originally scheduled to premiere in May. Because of the health crisis, Maserati postponed the grand reveal to September in the Italian automaker's Modena. Automotive News reports some sort of electrification, but the output for the MC20 with this engine isn't known at the time of writing. The Global Medium Engine with 2.0 liters of displacement is already available as a mild hybrid in the Wrangler off-roader. The Hurricane eTorque as Jeep calls it comes exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission, producing 274 PS (270 horsepower) and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet).