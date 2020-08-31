Maserati Is Ready to Unveil the MC20 on September 9th, Nettuno Greatness Inbound

Well, ladies and gentlemen, prepare for the incredible reveal of the MC20 – Maserati's first all-new model in quite a few years. You could be saying that fans have been growing restless, but that would be a massive understatement. Still, the patience might be thoroughly rewarded if we put two and two together and reach for an initial conclusion ahead of the V6-engined supercar’s introduction, officially scheduled on September 9th.

44 photos