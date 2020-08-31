Maserati Is Ready to Unveil the MC20 on September 9th, Nettuno Greatness Inbound

Well, ladies and gentlemen, prepare for the incredible reveal of the MC20 – Maserati's first all-new model in quite a few years. You could be saying that fans have been growing restless, but that would be a massive understatement. Still, the patience might be thoroughly rewarded if we put two and two together and reach for an initial conclusion ahead of the V6-engined supercar’s introduction, officially scheduled on September 9th.
Actually, the company’s social media announcement that we are finally getting the MC20 introduction is not entirely a surprise. The new model was initially scheduled to go live a few months back, but you know how the entire automotive industry was gob smacked in the radiator by the global health and economic crises.
Now the automaker has diligently took its time to deliver the exact reveal date – September 9th - alongside a mysterious video depiction that seems entirely CGI and positively interesting. We have seen the MC20 camouflaged before, and we have also been treated to an online presentation of its beating heart, the new Nettuno V6.
It will be produced in-house, shedding some of its reliance on the Ferrari brother – although not entirely, judging by the 3.8-liter Twin Turbo V8 neatly packed inside the Trofeo models. On the other hand, the new powertrain is cleverly upgrading the MC20 to the highest possible standard thanks to its 3-liter, twin-turbo, 630 hp connections to the world of F1.
Back to the MC20, the short video teaser doesn’t provide much usable information – though we can still catch a glimpse of a curvaceous, tarmac-voracious body packing large aero vents and a wide stance. Still, this MC12 spiritual successor is more Maserati than its predecessor, which was largely based on the Ferrari Enzo.
Maserati is clearly looking to carve a path of its own this time, and we can only agree it was high time a brand with such a pedigree exited the shadows both literally, in terms of sales, and figuratively, as in from beneath the Prancing Horse technical influence.
And, yes, if electrification is the only way (the MC20 is planned to receive electric help along the way), then so be it. A V6 is anyways a lot nobler than Ghibli’s four-cylinder hybrid setup.
