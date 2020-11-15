Replacing Your Plate With a Sticker Doesn’t Boost Performance, Gets You Fined

The Maserati Ghibli Limousine Is One Way to Stand Out

Along the years, we’ve seen more than a fair share of extended vehicles that exist even though they shouldn’t, ranging from ridiculous and wonky, to the downright embarrassing and the incredibly cool. There’s a Boeing 727 jet limousine , an actual truck limo , and countless Ferrari limousines , to name just a few we’ve covered in recent months.Add another to the pile: a Maserati Ghibli limousine. It exists and is being used in the U.S., in New Jersey, and is the crown jewel of Jay Glick’s fleet of rental limos. Glick spoke to Barcroft Cars about his one-off limo (in the U.S.), including how he came up with the idea for it. You can see the full interview in the video below.The 2016 Maserati was brought in from Italy, Glick says, after he decided that he needed a new limo to replace one that could no longer be used. Since he was about to spend some money, he decided to do it wisely, so he set out to create something that he knew no one else had. The Ghibli would serve just fine, he decided, contrary to what everyone else thought.The Maserati limo is still a Maserati, just stretched to 135 inches (3.4 meters). Glick says he paid some $75,000 for the original car, with the cost doubling when he had it extended and further customized. Despite its length, it still handles incredibly well on the road and can even keep up with his friends’ Ferraris and Lamborghinis on the track. Or so Glick claims.“It’s elegant, it’s sporty, it’s modern,” he says of his ride. That may be the case on the outside, but the custom interior gets you thinking “pimped out.” There’s red leather seating for eight, with all the trappings of a regular limo, accent lighting, bar, screens, oversize Maseratti logos and other types of flashiness. It’s definitely one sure way to stand out from the crowd.“Limousines are all about not just taking a ride, but having a special ride. You can’t Uber one of these – that’s for sure,” Glick explains. For sure.