No Need for Google Maps: Maserati Cars to Feature TomTom Navigation Software

If you’re planning to get a new Maserati, there’s no need to worry about navigation apps because the company has got you covered. And you don’t even need Google Maps in your new car.
TomTom has become the official provider of maps, navigation software, and connected services for the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) in-vehicle infotainment system.
Customers getting the new Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte will be the first to try out TomTom’s solutions in their cars later this year, while the MC20 supercar will receive the same software next year when it launches.
TomTom will offer IQ Maps, traffic data, connected navigation services, and destination prediction, with the UI to be displayed not only on the center console but also on the cluster screens.
One particular feature that’s worth highlighting is the new TomTom EV Services package, which bundles tools specifically aimed at electric vehicles. The app can display the location and availability of charging stations, and TomTom says the same data will also be available in the 2021 Maserati Folgore EV lineup.
“New to Maserati cars, dynamic range mapping will help drivers to visualize the vehicle’s range by displaying how far they can drive on their map. If the car’s battery or fuel is insufficient to make it to the selected destination, the driver will be prompted via an onscreen warning to navigate towards a charging point or fuel station. The driver will be provided with a cost comparison of available recharging /refueling stations that are within range,” the company explains.
Furthermore, destination prediction will also be available in Maserati cars. Based on an approach that has also been implemented in apps like Waze, TomTom’s system can track typical destinations and determine patterns that could then be used to provide drivers with navigation options in advance.
The software will receive over-the-air updates every time TomTom releases new improvements, so theoretically, Maserati owners won’t have to pay a visit to the dealership to install fresh versions.
