New Maserati GranTurismo Rendered with MC20 Supercar Design, Looks Polished

Earlier this month, Maserati teased the upcoming GranTurismo - while the model it replaces was produced between 2007 and 2019, the newcomer will land next year. And, to help with the wait, digital artist Alessandro Capriotti has come up with a rendering of the GT.
This effort aims to stick to the latest Maserati design language, thus incorporating elements from the new MC20 supercar. The most visible styling cues of the sort are found up front, being used for the headlights, the grille and perhaps even the angular side air intakes.
Then we have the wheels, which have been borrowed straight from the MC20. As for the posterior, it seems to stay closer to the visual identity of the discontinued model, albeit while adding fresh touches such as the taillights.
In fact, the overall shape of the grand tourer seems to have been built on that of the retired GranTurismo. And you should know that Capriotti’s day job involves designing cars for Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors.
As for how this proposal compares to the silhouette showcased in the said official teaser, you can easily compare the two by checking out the image gallery.
Anybody who's at least partially familiar to the history of Maserati knows that the company is currently in the midst of a reinvention and that we're not looking at the first plan of the sort. Nevertheless, this time around, Stellantis (this is the name of the new merger between Maserati owner Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and the Peugeot Citroen Alliance) seems fully committed to the task, which should bring us no less than 13 new models by the end of 2024.
And, as the automaker has revealed, every new model will come with a fully electric version. In the case of the GranTurismo, the EV model is set to make its debut in 2022. And yes, there will also be a new generation of the GranCabrio, with the gas and the electric open-top models expected to debut at the same time or close to their fixed-roof counterparts.
