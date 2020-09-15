1984 Porsche 928 S Is Old-School Luxury Grand Touring Done Right

Mario Kart Live Brings AR Racing Right in Your Living Room

Like the 356, the 911 is a sports car. The same can be said about the 914 and its successors, but the introduction of the 928 marked a change of heart at Porsche, a paradigm shift that paved the path for the Cayenne and Panamera. For starters, the German automaker set out to compete with Mercedes-Benz and BMW by offering more luxurious appointments than the Neunelfer. 30 photos



From its reveal in 1977 to its demise in 1995,



Offered by



Finished in gray over beige vinyl for the interior, the 928 S in the photo gallery “has all the luxury you would expect in a car of this stature.” To the point, the options list includes cruise control, air conditioning, an AM/FM radio with a CD player, power steering, brakes, windows, mirrors, and locks, a sunroof, tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, as well as an anti-theft system and radial rubber shoes.



You can tell from the asking price that the condition isn’t perfect, and the multitude of photos uploaded by the selling vendor confirms this hunch. The paint and a few spots in the cabin look like they need tender loving care, and the engine bay has seen better days as well. The undercarriage, however, deserves the most attention from the next owner because rust is starting to build up on various components.



