Maserati MC12 Designer Analyzes All-New MC20, Has Mixed Feelings About It

For starters, it’s ranked lower than the Ford Bronco and Ferrari Roma but higher than the BMW 4 Series. There’s no denying the Roma is a Ferrari from every angle you look at it, and the same can be said about the Bronco being a Ford through and through. As for the Bimmer, well, the “ G22 snout ” is – dare I say it – a bit of a mess.As opposed to the MC12 with Ferrari Enzo underpinnings, the MC20 “needs to go to the gym to get to be a racing car.” Stephenson makes a case for supercars that ideally start out “fairly extreme” in appearance, right from the entry-level specification. “I want to see the car is what it is. The soft approach” to the exterior styling is what grinds his gears the most.Taking a step back to admire the MC20 as a whole, it’s hard to shake off the feeling that Maserati played it safe. It is hard to deny how pretty the mid-engine land missile is, and it would be insane to call it ugly. But still, the all-new model doesn’t pop out.“This car is very clinical from a design point of view” according to Stephenson, and “it’s lacking a bit on the emotional side of the design.” Now imagine yourself looking at a Lamborghini Huracan or even a Chevrolet C8 Corvette with the Z51 Performance Package.In order to leave a lasting impression on passersby, the MC20 could take inspiration from previous road-going cars from Maserati. The MC12 pops into your mind with the hood strakes and the long tail that’s hacked off at the back. The two-meter-wide spoiler on the back of the V12-engined predecessor is another standout element, which is particularly interesting because the Enzo doesn't have one.These said, what is your opinion on the design of the MC20