Maserati MC12 Designer Analyzes All-New MC20, Has Mixed Feelings About It

Let’s cut straight to the chase. The MC20 twin-turbo V6 supercar is “a 7.5 out of 10” according to Frank Stephenson, the man who penned the MC12 all those years ago. Care to guess what the famous designer likes and doesn’t like about the newcomer?
For starters, it’s ranked lower than the Ford Bronco and Ferrari Roma but higher than the BMW 4 Series. There’s no denying the Roma is a Ferrari from every angle you look at it, and the same can be said about the Bronco being a Ford through and through. As for the Bimmer, well, the “G22 snout” is – dare I say it – a bit of a mess.
As opposed to the MC12 with Ferrari Enzo underpinnings, the MC20 “needs to go to the gym to get to be a racing car.” Stephenson makes a case for supercars that ideally start out “fairly extreme” in appearance, right from the entry-level specification. “I want to see the car is what it is. The soft approach” to the exterior styling is what grinds his gears the most.
Taking a step back to admire the MC20 as a whole, it’s hard to shake off the feeling that Maserati played it safe. It is hard to deny how pretty the mid-engine land missile is, and it would be insane to call it ugly. But still, the all-new model doesn’t pop out.
“This car is very clinical from a design point of view” according to Stephenson, and “it’s lacking a bit on the emotional side of the design.” Now imagine yourself looking at a Lamborghini Huracan or even a Chevrolet C8 Corvette with the Z51 Performance Package.
In order to leave a lasting impression on passersby, the MC20 could take inspiration from previous road-going cars from Maserati. The MC12 pops into your mind with the hood strakes and the long tail that’s hacked off at the back. The two-meter-wide spoiler on the back of the V12-engined predecessor is another standout element, which is particularly interesting because the Enzo doesn't have one.
These said, what is your opinion on the design of the MC20?
