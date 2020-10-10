Koenigsegg Gemera Absolut Rendering Looks Like 333 MPH

View this post on Instagram

Koenigsegg Gemera _ Absolut "sort of". lol. Had a few minutes to kill and wanted to see how a Gemera would look with an Absolut treatement. But it's also bagged and sitting on some @skforged and @toyotires / @toyotires_uk Needless to say - Absolutely, yes please. I’ll show myself out. . . UGH BRO IT CANT EVEN SPEEDBUMP LOL DIE. . . . . . #koenigsegg #koenigseggabsolut #koenigsegggemera #gemera #absolut #jeskoabsolute #cardesigndaily #yasiddesign #yd #alyasid #ydcars #baggednation #baggedlife #slammedenuff #baggedcars #supercarspotting #hypercarsoflondon

A post shared by Al Yasid (@yasiddesign) on Oct 9, 2020 at 7:27am PDT