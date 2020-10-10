Koenigsegg Gemera Absolut Rendering Looks Like 333 MPH

Leave it to Koenigsegg to create a family car with 1,700 horsepower - we're obviously talking about the Gemera, which backs up the said status by offer seating for four adults, features like rear cabin infotainment or a three-zone climate control and many others. Now, the Gemera debuted back in March, together with the Absolut incarnation of the Jesko hypercar, but what if the two were mixed? If only we had a rendering to showcase that...
While the Gemera is the world's first for-four hypercar, the Absolut treatment sees the Jesko going from a track monster to a machine that's expected to travel north of the 300 mph (480 kph) border, picking up where the record-setting Agera RS left off.
Sure, the Jesko's twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8 delivers 1,600 ponies. But the Gemera's hybrid powertrain, which consists of a 2.0-liter three-cylinder twin-turbo camless engine powering the front wheels and three electric motors that bring AWD to the table, tops that by a full 100 horsepower.
Well, what if, say, somebody wanted to take this four-seater past its expected top speed of 248 mph/400 kph? In real life, the added weight of the Gemera (this has a curb weight of 1,850 kilos, being 430 kilos meatier than the "standard" Jesko) would generate a lot of extra stress on the tires at such speeds, but this is the pixel land, so there's no reason to fret.
Instead, we can enjoy the fantasy of digital artist Yasid Oozeear, who has applied the Absolut treatment to the Gemera.
The pair of fins that now adorn the posterior of the machine is the first that catches the eye. And with all the additions done in carbon, you can easily spot the fetishy changes.
Those quirky rear wheels? As explained by the Angelholm automaker, these are actually covers that help reduce drag, so why not fit them to this digital exercise? Speaking of wheels, the pixel master decided to gift the front axle with custom units, while also introducing new tires at all four corners.
Koenigsegg won't start production for the $1.7 million wonder that is the Gemera until 2022, so renderings like this, which definitely help with the weight, are always welcome.
Koenigsegg Gemera _ Absolut "sort of". lol. Had a few minutes to kill and wanted to see how a Gemera would look with an Absolut treatement. But it's also bagged and sitting on some @skforged and @toyotires / @toyotires_uk Needless to say - Absolutely, yes please.