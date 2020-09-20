Koenigsegg Agera Turns into Low-Riding Hyper-Semi in Insane Rendering

Koenigsegg is one of the most respected names in the auto industry. Far from being a business behemoth, the small Swedish hypercar maker made a name for itself over the past few years thanks to its insane vehicles, crazy aspirations and, more recently, the way in which it had fun during the canceled Geneva Motor Show (video attached below).
Over the years, a great number of Koenigsegg cars have made their way into the spotlight. We had the One:1, Regera, Agera and more recently the Jesko and Gemera. All so powerful they seem not from this Earth, and so beautiful there should be a drool-effect warning on them.
Koenigsegg’s name is completely linked to hypercars. That means we’ll never see anything other than this type of vehicle rolling off the assembly lines in Ängelholm. But we probably wouldn’t mind if they did.
Just have a look at the thing that is the main photo of this piece. That’s right, it’s a semi truck, based on one of Koenigsegg’s finest, the Agera.
The rendering comes from the same guys who brought us Lamborghini-, McLaren- or Aston Martin-based semis: fleet service provider Fleet Logging. It has no practical future, of course, but it goes to show that in some cases carmakers could make anything they wanted, and still be recognizable.
Looking way closer to the ground than would be our expectation from a regular cargo hauler, the rendering borrows just the right amount of Agera elements, mostly at the front, of course. The lower part of the tractor head is the recognizable front of the hypercar, but the similarities extend well higher, all the way to the helmet-shaped windscreen - and by the way, it too employs a single windscreen wiper, located smack down the middle of the glass surface.
As for the powertrain, this is a rendering, and one of something that will never come to be, so you can imagine anything you want in this respect.
