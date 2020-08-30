Koenigsegg Gemera "Hybrid" Key Fob Concept Is Also a Smartphone

Given the fact that the Koenigsegg Gemera is a revolutionary hybrid with 1,700 hp on tap, it shouldn't surprise you to find out that the Internet has come up with a... hybrid key fob for the world's first four-seater hypercar. Of course, it's all delivered in the form of a rendering.
"What's so... hybrid about this key?" I hear you asking. Well, it's part key fob, part smartphone, with digital artist Iskander Utebayev, who is behind the stunt, having even come up with a short video that makes the whole thing seem real.
The current generation of Egg keys integrate multiple functions besides locking/unlocking the vehicle, such as allowing you to operate the Autoskin hardware that hydraulically opens the doors, the hood/clam and the trunk lid. Oh, and there's also a Ghost button that now only references the Swedish air squadron whose base was converted into the Angelholm factory, but also puts on a show by playing with all the movable panels at once.
Owners can also opt for precious metals and stones when ordering their keys, with the results being nothing short of automotive jewelry.
Well, the digital model we have here adds quite a few functions, starting with a touchscreen that allows one to control the said features.
Besides, the gadget can also serve as a phone (you'll find a surprise related to this at the end of the Instagram clip below). Come to think of it, there might be hidden semi-autonomous parking/summoning features in those complex menus. After all, BMW has introduced this sort of technology on a smart key back in 2015, while more and more automakers offer dedicated apps that allow the user to remotely start the car for climate control-related purposes and monitor various parameters of a vehicle.
Now, with Koenigsegg being the innovator that it is, the company might just be working on the next generation of keys (these guys love to do stuff in house, even programming).
Nevertheless, while this digital fantasy is captivating a touchscreen and a hefty size might not be the ideal ingredients when it comes to convenience. So, when the said Koenigsegg toys do show up, they might be quite different to the independent effort portrayed here.
