Koenigsegg Gemera "Hybrid" Key Fob Concept Is Also a Smartphone

More on this:

1 Former F1 Pilot Nico Rosberg Unveils His New Hypercar on the Paul Ricard Circuit

2 Do Four 6-Feet Plus Guys Have a Fitting Chance Against the Koenigsegg Gemera?!

3 Mercedes-AMG Project One Back Under Wraps, Production Version Almost Ready

4 Bugatti Divo Hypercar Lands Stateside, Here’s the First Unit for the U.S. Market

5 Vision 1789 French Hypercar Runs on Biomethane Instead of Gasoline