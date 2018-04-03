Koenigsegg Regera Gets 18K Pink Gold and Diamonds Key Fob

Given the technical marvel that is the Koenigsegg Regera, one might wonder why the owner of such a machine would pursue the aftermarket path. After all, Angelholm is only bringing 80 units of the hybrid monster to the world and each one can be configured to perfectly cater to its owner's individuality needs.
Well, as is turns out, the answer doesn't come from the world of high-octane of carbon fiber, but rather from the realm of jewelry. So while we haven't come across any Regera packing post-factory bits, this has now changed.
To be more precise, a white example of the Regera has had its key customized. The fob is now decorated with 18K pink gold and diamonds. And if you happen to be in New York, you can check out this piece of jewelry in person, since it's being displayed at the NY Auto Show, with the event closing its doors on April 8.
The said Regera key fob is just one of the pieces delivered by an NY-based specialist dubbed Optimal Innovative Solution. The company specializes in automotive jewelry, as you'll notice in an Instagram post below.
Now, if this kind of details strike one as odd, we need to drop a reminder related to Koenigsegg's own jewelry related activities. For instance, the Agera RS Naraya features golf leaf accents.
The Swedes turned to Italian craftsman Ettore ‘Blaster’ Callegaro, who is famous for his car and bike customization jobs. The specialist spent over 140 hours to complete the task and the result is as gorgeous as they get.
Oh, and you shouldn't imagine that the owner of the Naraya keeps the Egg locked away in a garage. Oh no. Instead, this is one of the most social media-present machines, with the twin-turbo V8 monster being used for all sorts of shenanigans, such as snowy donuts.
Alas, a valet recently crashed the Agera RS into the back of a Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce. Fortunately, the damage was minimal and the beast has probably been fixed meanwhile.
I go to NYIAS pretty much for one thing... The @koenigseggautomotive key to happiness done right by @vvs1vvs1
Optimal Innovative Solutions Inc is showcasing at New York International Auto Show