Valet Crashes $3M Koenigsegg Naraya into $700,000 Lamborghini Aventador SV

Valets crashing supercars aren't anything new and yet the most recent adventure of the sort is downright painful and that's not because anybody got hurt in the process. Alas, an employee tasked with parking the Koenigsegg Agera RS Naraya somehow managed to rear-end a Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce.

Fortunately, this was a hotel parking fender-bender. However, that label doesn't even come close to containing the magnitude of the event, since we're talking about one of the most social media-famous cars out there (more on this below).



The valet drove the Agera RS Naraya straight into the back of a Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce that was parked in front of the K machine.



And while the space separating the two was tight, the momentum of the hypercar was enough to break the egg. As you'll get to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which comes from social media figure POG, the nose of the Naraya was damaged and we can say the same about the rear apron of the Aventador SV.



The question that sits on anybody's lips involves the fate of the said valet, but we haven't come across any details so far.



Wile both bumpers damaged in the accident involved carbon fiber, the Naraya is the kind of machine that can almost make the Aventador SV seem normal.



The Koenigsegg name implies that each machine wearing the badge is a one-off and yet some Angelholm machines are more special than others. Well, the Agera RS Naraya is one of the most attention-worthy hypercars on the planet and there's more than one reason for this.



The first involves the build of the $3 million beast, which mixes carbon fiber with real gold - the two elements are spread through the velocity monster.



As for the second, this has to do with the fact that Pasin Lathouras, the owner of the thing, enjoys showcasing the daily driver side of the 1,160 hp vehicle,



Hopefully, the fact that the enthusiast owns a racing team means he knows how to get over crashes.



The Aventador Superveloce?



And the soundtrack of the crash video belog, which involves somebody screaming right after the rear-ending episode, only adds to the parking drama.





