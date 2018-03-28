Koenigsegg Secretly Built This Blue and Gold Agera RS for a U.S. Customer

While Koenigsegg might be focusing on the Regera hybrid these days, the automotive producer continues to deliver Agera RS to customers. And the latest effort of the kind showcases a splendid configuration, one that can easily bring you into a day-dreaming mood.
The images of the hypercar have just surfaced on social media, which means we can check out its color and material spec.
This is an U.S.-spec incarnation of the twin-turbo V8 animal, with the main visual trick of the thing being its dark blue-tinted visible carbon. Of course, the golden accents on the machine make all the difference in the world.
As for the cabin of this Agera RS, we can see a full tan leather interior.Here's why you might be experiencing deja vu
In case you're looking at this Egg and wondering why it feels familiar, it might be because the exterior spec is somewhat similar to what we've seen on the Agera RS Naraya.
However, while we're not sure about the golden accents on the car we have here, we can confirm that the Naraya is trimmed with gold leaf. This was applied by Ettore ‘Blaster’ Callegaro, an Italian craftsman who is well known for working on custom cars and bikes. And the process took two 72-hour work weeks at Koenigsegg's headquarters in Angelholm, Sweeden.
Alas, the Naraya was involved in a ridiculous parking crash, with a valet driving the K into the posterior of a Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce earlier this month.
Fortunately, the pedestrian-like speed of the car meant the damage was limited, so the machine should return to the road soon.
And if the owner of the newcomer will drive it around at least half as much as Pasin Lathouras, the man who enjoys the Naraya, we should get to see plenty of adventures involving the Swedish beast.
Pictures of a brand new US spec Blue Carbon and Gold accented Agera RS (VIN unknown) with a gorgeous full tan interior has just surfaced!