Koenigsegg Secretly Built This Blue and Gold Agera RS for a U.S. Customer

Pictures of a brand new US spec Blue Carbon and Gold accented Agera RS (VIN unknown) with a gorgeous full tan interior has just surfaced! _ Just take a look at that . _ Photos thanks to - @mspir3dcharlie ________________________________________________ #koenigsegg #agerars #bluecarbon #24k #gold #tan #interior #simple #classy #sassy #sexy #swedish #design

A post shared by Koenigsegg Registry (@koenigsegg.registry) on Mar 27, 2018 at 6:57am PDT