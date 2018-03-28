autoevolution
Yellow Bugatti Chiron with Blue Wheels Goes All Extrovert

It goes without saying that Bugatti isn't a brand for those who prefer to remain unseen when in traffic. Nevertheless, certain Chiron owners are more extrovert than others and we're here to show you a configuration that acts like an attention magnet.
The Molsheim machine we have here immediately strikes one via its yellow front section, with this possibly being the most ostentatious Chiron we've featured to date.

And while the dark bits on the car only come natural, we can't say the same about the blue hue of the wheels, with this making the rollers stand out from a distance.

Of course, the mix between the two strong colors on this Bug will split opinions, but we're expecting the owner to have no troubled with such matters.

As for the white-ish bits visible on the W16 beater, it looks like we're dealing with tape design to protect the car for the delivery phase rather than the Tron look certain aficionados adore.

Speaking of the Chiron, we'll remind you Bugatti introduced the Sport incarnation of the hypercar earlier this month, at the Geneva Motor Show.

Packing the same 1,500 hp as the standard car, if we may call it so, the Chiron Sport comes with a few lightweights and handling touches, with the most unexpected element of the newcomer being the carbon fiber windscreen wipers.

Nevertheless, Stephan Winkelmann, the automaker's CEO, did leave room for more during the presentation of the beast, since he mentioned a greater plan while introducing the Sport to the audience.

And it's no secret that a Super Sport version of the Chiron is expected. Packing a power bump, this should see Bugatti fighting names such as Koenigsegg and Hennessey in the straight-line performance arena. After all, the US specialist did challenge Bugatti at the Swiss event, bringing the still-unfinished Venon F5 to the venue.


 

