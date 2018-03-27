Pagani Recalls Huayra Roadster And BC Over Battery Management Software

After Ferrari decided to recalled the 488 over a software problem with the brake-monitoring system, Pagani followed suit with a different kind of electronic gremlin. This time around, it’s the software that regulates the power of the 12-volt battery.

It’s funny how a $2.5-million exotica can go wrong because of a software glitch, but these things happen. The Huayra Roadster is that bit cheaper than the According to National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration recall number 18V-175, the number of affected vehicles is 16. Yup, that's all there is to it! The culprits are the U.S.-spec Huayra BC and Huayra Roadster built between October 16, 2016, and August 1, 2017. The defect was determined earlier in March 2018 with the help of the battery manufacturer, a Taiwan-based company called Reduce Carbon Energy Develop Co., Ltd.“Pagani determined that three different battery fails, registered during testing, came from a software bug in the battery management system, a hardware component included in the battery itself.” In the worst case scenario, the Mercedes--developed twin-turbo V12 engine “cannot be started” or will shut off when idling.The Italian automaker isn’t aware of any cases of injury or death arising from the defect. Nevertheless, it’s a matter of safety, which is why all 16 examples delivered to U.S. customers are being called back for repairs. The remedy “is still under development,” which is another way of saying that owners will have to wait a little bit more until they'll receive the recall notification.If you happen to own a Huayra Roadster or the mind-boggling Huayra BC, it’s best to call Pagani at 1-415-350-7220 for more details on the matter. Owners can also contact the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153). The final option is to check on safercar.gov if your limited-edition Italian hypercar is being recalled.It’s funny how a $2.5-million exotica can go wrong because of a software glitch, but these things happen. The Huayra Roadster is that bit cheaper than the Huayra BC , retailing at $2.4 million. Both models have more than 750 horsepower to offer from the 6.0-liter M158 V12, but in terms of aural pleasure, the drop-top version wins hands down.