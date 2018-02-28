Liberty Walk Pagani Huayra BC Rendered as The Ultimate Tuner Car

One of the unspoken rules of the world wide web states that for every extreme contraption that shocks aficionados in the real world, the Internet has at least one rendering that takes things even further. Case in point with the Liberty Walk Pagani Huayra BC render we're here to show you.

To be more precise, the hypercar has been virtually gifted with the kind of fat fenders that have made the Liberty Walk kit famous. And, as many machines that are actually fitted with the Japanese bodykit, this San Cesario sul Panaro contraption also packs custom wheels with fat lips, along with the kind of camber angle that seems questionable to say the least - this seems to be here more for the show than for any other purpose.



As for the real-world machine we mentioned in the intro, this role goes to the



Under the skin of the LB Walk development, we find the mechanical side of the Ford GT40, with this also coming in replica form.



Returning to Khyzyl Saleem, the artist has also delivered his take on the Miura,



