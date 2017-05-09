Rosso Dubai Pagani Huayra BC Gets Delivered to Benny Caiola's Family

Ever since Pagani introduced the BC incarnation of the Huayra, we've been waiting for the day when the Italian automaker would take its Benny Caiola tribute one step further and come up with a one-off dedicated to the company's first customer.
That time has finally come and we can now bring you the first images of the hypercar that has recently been delivered to the family of the late car collector who was one of Horacio's close friends.
The US-bound example of the go-fast devil is chassis #9 (only 20 units of the Pagani Huayra BC
are being built, remember?), with the twin-turbo V12 beast having been delivered via Miller Motorcars.
Now, you might be wondering about the inspiration for the color spec on this Huayra BC. And the answer has to do with the Zondas owned by the famous collector. While Rosso Dubai dominates the hue melange of the hypercar, we must also mention Grigio Monaco and, of course, Bianco Benny. Oh, and let's not forget the exposed carbon bits of the speed monster.
Some of you might know the Italian-born aficionado, who had built his fortune investing in real estate, thanks to his former Italian exotic collection, which saw the Prancing Horse
being the dominating brand. Nevertheless, the collection also involved a Lamborghini Gallardo and a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.
Pagani owner and supercar collector Kris Singh has shared a few details about the matter on Instagram, talking about his experience with the Caiola family and you can check out his post at the bottom of the page.
And yes, we too feel the need to feast our eyes on the cabin of this Huayra BC. As such, we'll return with the media showing us the color and material deligths offered by the interior of this Pagani as soon as we get our hands on it.
The latest Pagani Huayra BC to be delivered is a very special one!! Horacio Pagani named the Huayra BC after his first customer and good friend Benny Caiola and this BC belongs to the Caiola Family. OO M I've had the pleasure of meeting them and they are wonderful people. I wish the Caiola family many great memories in what is (in my opinion) the most phenomenal car ever made in tribute to a great man. OLîùLO. Huge thanks to @evanmc28 for sharing these photos with me. ø @andrewlink for @millermotorcars ø __________________________________________________________________ #BennyCaiola #HuayraBC #Pagani #Huayra #HuayraBennyCaiola #PaganiHuayraBC #BC #Zonda #HuayraRoadster #HoracioPagani #NotPoweredByDuracell #NY #BLESSED
A post shared by Kris Singh (@lamborghiniks) on May 8, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT