The latest Pagani Huayra BC to be delivered is a very special one!! Horacio Pagani named the Huayra BC after his first customer and good friend Benny Caiola and this BC belongs to the Caiola Family. OO M I've had the pleasure of meeting them and they are wonderful people. I wish the Caiola family many great memories in what is (in my opinion) the most phenomenal car ever made in tribute to a great man. OLîùLO. Huge thanks to @evanmc28 for sharing these photos with me. ø @andrewlink for @millermotorcars ø __________________________________________________________________ #BennyCaiola #HuayraBC #Pagani #Huayra #HuayraBennyCaiola #PaganiHuayraBC #BC #Zonda #HuayraRoadster #HoracioPagani #NotPoweredByDuracell #NY #BLESSED

