Ferrari Working On Its Next Hypercar, LaFerrari Successor Coming by 2022

Now that the LaFerrari has received its Aperta incarnation, tons of aficionados out there wonder what the Italians are cooking for their next halo car. For now, those willing to know more about the matter (frankly, who doesn't?) will have to be please with a provisional time frame, as the automaker's chief technology officer has reportedly let it slip that a LaF successor is coming by 2022.





“When we define our new roadmap of technology and innovation, we will then consider a replacement for LaFerrari,” Leiters explained. “The roadmap will be finished in about six months. So my guess is that we could be three to five years away from a new limited-edition hypercar,"



“We want to do something different. It won’t be a road car with a Formula 1 engine because, to be realistic, it would need to idle at 2500-3000rpm and rev to 16,000rpm. The F50 used an F1 engine, but it needed to be changed a lot,” the executive added.



To be honest, not too many of us were aiming for a direct Formula One powertrain tech transfer and that's due to the turbocharged nature of the current F1 cars.



Thankfully, FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne



Marchionne had also stated that all



Nevertheless, with the go-fast market now bringing more motorsport innovations to the street than even, you should expect the future Ferrari hypercar to pack all sorts of F1-inspired tech wizardry, from its suspension to its aerodynamics and its cabin. Michael Leiters, the man leading the Prancing Horse's tech efforts, recently told Autocar that the company is currently in the midst of updating is road vehicle research and development mid-term plan.“When we define our new roadmap of technology and innovation, we will then consider a replacement for LaFerrari,” Leiters explained. “The roadmap will be finished in about six months. So my guess is that we could be three to five years away from a new limited-edition hypercar,"“We want to do something different. It won’t be a road car with a Formula 1 engine because, to be realistic, it would need to idle at 2500-3000rpm and rev to 16,000rpm. The F50 used an F1 engine, but it needed to be changed a lot,” the executive added.To be honest, not too many of us were aiming for a direct Formula One powertrain tech transfer and that's due to the turbocharged nature of the current F1 cars.Thankfully, FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne had assured us that Maranello isn't planning to strap turbochargers to its V12 anytime soon. Instead, the noble engine layout will be gifted with electric assistance to keep up with the ever-more-demanding emission standards. Nevertheless, while the electrical side of the LaFerrari's powertrain is restrained, we could see this gaining more rights with the next iteration of the Ferrari halo car.Marchionne had also stated that all Prancing Horse -badged machines will feature some form of hybridization from 2019 onwards.Nevertheless, with the go-fast market now bringing more motorsport innovations to the street than even, you should expect the future Ferrari hypercar to pack all sorts of F1-inspired tech wizardry, from its suspension to its aerodynamics and its cabin.