Pagani Huayra Roadster Looks Stunning in Carbon With Red Stripes

The Huayra Roadster was first shown in blue-tinted carbon fiber precisely one year ago. This grey model with red stripes is probably the first U.S.-spec model, but it left us a little confused.You see, this specific model was set up with an industry-first soft-top. But as you can see, there's a carbon roof on this thing.Pagani collaborated with Dainese and created an "innovative and sophisticated" using a material called Elastic Modulus Carbon Fiber. It's got built-in folding areas and unique properties, as well as being more easily stowed away than the carbon panels.Both the Huayra Roadster and the ZondaBarchetta are in Geneva to celebrate Pagani's record-setting 2017 sales, which exceeded those from 2016 by 29 percent.“We anticipate 2018 to be the busiest and the most rewarding year, with the delivery of 40 new vehicles to their respective owners,” said Horacio Pagani. “We do not have plans to expand our new-car production capacity beyond 40 units, but strive to offer more services to the loyal members of our Pagani family of customers and giving them all our attention.”Only 100 Roadsters are ever going to be produced, with 12 exterior finishes being made available. Horacio's company is also thinking ahead, having plans for an electric model set to arrive before 2025.But it's not like this $2.5 million example is anything but exciting. In fact, it's even gained a more exotic-looking deck for the 764 horsepower V12 engine. Nobody yet knows what this car will do in a 0 to 62mph sprint, but the Italian manufacturer says the Huayra will pull 1.8 Gs on the skidpad, enough to bruise your organs.