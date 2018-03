Has the San Cesario sul Panaro come up with a new model? Of course not. As you know, things work differently for Pagani and it's all about one-offs. And the Swiss venue, which opens its gates to the press in less than a week, will see the Italian automaker introducing its fastest street-legal model to date.We're talking about the Macchina Volante, which has just shown up on Instagram. The social media debut of the hypercar was dictated by its owner's affinity for the said platform.Supercar collector Kris Singh, also known as Lamborghiniks, took delivery of his Pagani BC Macchina Volante last year. We're looking at a customized incarnation of the already-exclusive Huayra BC (only 20 units of the BC are being brought to the world). For the record, the man also owns four-wheeled goodies such as a Lamborghini Veneno and a Koenigsegg Agera XS Named after Leonardo da Vinci’s obsession of coming up with a machine that could allow man to fly, the edition features multiple color and material changes, while relying on the uber-impressive tech side of the BC.Mixing a curb weight of just 1,218 kg with an output of 830 hp and 1,100 Nm, along with racecar-grade aerodynamics, this is a reciper for velocity joy.However, it seems that the car has been taken even further for 2018. At least this is what we understand from the Instagram post of the collector."Ladies and Gentlemen, Here is my favorite car of all time, the Pagani Huayra Macchina Volante, photographed during the final shakedown testing earlier today in Italy. More photos will follow of what is the fastest Pagani ever to wear a license plate. This is the flying machine; this is Macchina Volante!" the post showcasing the beast reads.So, what have we learned from here? The lesson is simple, really: never trust an Instagram nickname.