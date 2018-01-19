autoevolution
 

Mysterious Pagani Huayra BC Shows Stealth Spec in Hong Kong

19 Jan 2018
The wonderland that is Pagani's San Cesario sul Panaro factory is only set to bring twenty units of the Huayra BC to the world. As such, you can imagine just how fierce the social media hunt for these hypercars is.
And the latest example of this comes from the BC we're here to show you. This machine comes in stealth spec. Despite the poor quality of the images, which were snapped on the move, we can talk about the dark hue play covering the velocity monster.

To be more precise, the matte black shade that covers most of the body is shared with a carbon finish, highlighting the high-tech nature of the beast. As for the wheels, the thin-spoked units, these appear to come in a glossy black finish.

The $2.5 million contraptions was caught on camera while riding on the back of a truck and we can't wait to see it in action on the streets of Hong Kong.

For instance, one of the main tech differences between the standard incarnation of the Huayra, if we may call it so, and the BC, comes from the exhaust.

We're talking about a less restrictive rear muffler, which is part of a diet that allows the Huayra BC to tip the scales at just 2,685 lbs. And, as we showed you back in December last year, this exhaust setup can easily allow the Italian exotic to sound like a machine gun.

Keep in mind that the fiery play found at the tail of the Huayra BC comes from an AMG-sourced twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 that allows the driver to control north of 750 ponies.

As hypercar aficionados are well aware, the entire production run of the Pagani Huayra BC has been spoken for. Nevertheless, you never know when one of these tech jewels shows up for grabs with microscopic mileage...


 

