Pagani Brings U.S.-spec Huayra Roadster, Zonda HP Barchetta To Geneva

More on this:

1 Mysterious Pagani Huayra BC Shows Stealth Spec in Hong Kong

2 Pagani Huayra Shooting Brake Rendered as Front-Engined Frankenstein

3 Pagani Huayra BC vs. Huayra Da Vinci Tempesta Package Rev Battle Is V12 Madness

4 Pagani Huayra Lampo Takes Inspiration From an Old Fiat Concept Car

5 Bugatti Chiron and Pagani Huayra BC Can't Escape Cyclist in London