Pagani Brings U.S.-spec Huayra Roadster, Zonda HP Barchetta To Geneva

First things first, 2017 is the strongest year in the history of Pagani, which dates back to 1992. The turnover increase of 29 percent from 2016 is expected to be surpassed in 2018, with the Modenese atelier delivering 40 new vehicles in 2017.
“The journey then gets even more exciting along the roads,”
says Horacio Pagani
, the man behind the automaker and chief designer of Pagani. In Geneva, the Huayra Roadster debuts in U.S. specification (pictured), demonstrating the company’s commitment to developing a global product that complies with applicable standards.
Every single example of the 100 models of the Huayra Roadster breed are sold out, with pricing kicking off at €2,280,000 plus value-added tax. An evolution of the fixed-head Huayra
presented at the 2011 Geneva Motor Show, the drop-top integrates know-how from the Huayra BC, tipping the scales at 1,280 kilograms.
For this application, the Mercedes-AMG
M158 engine is tuned to deliver 764 horsepower at 6,200 rpm and over 1,000 Nm of torque at 2,400 rpm. The 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 of German origin has the cylinder banks angled at 60 degrees, benefits from dry-sump lubrication, and meets the Euro 6b and CARB regulations.
The second exhibit of the Pagani stand is the Zonda HP Barchetta
, which embodies Horacio’s vision of the perfect Zonda. 1,250 kilograms of awe-inspiring beauty, the HP
Barchetta is the pride and joy of the Uno-di-Uno division, standing for “one-of-one”
in English. The Argentinian engineer’s company will build three such bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful cars, the first going to the founder's personal collection.
No pricing has been announced for the HP Barchetta
, though don’t expect it to be cheap. After all, it celebrates 60 years of Horacio Pagani, 18 years of the Zonda, and the 7.3-liter AMG
-sourced naturally aspirated V12 develops close to 800 horsepower on full song.