Pagani Huayra Shooting Brake Rendered as Front-Engined Frankenstein

The question above might seed odd and yet we have an answer for it, albeit a virtual one. This comes from the rendering you see here, which portrays a Pagani Huayra Shooting Brake.The image comes from digital artist Rain Prisk , whose renders we've brought to you on multiple occasions - the pixel wielder seems to have a thing for S/B machines. As such, his adventures range from affordable machines, such as the Chevrolet Camaro , to uber-exclusive contraptions, such as the Ferrari F12 TDF Returning to the Italian machine we have here, the artist also mentions a front-engined conversion and this is an aspect that can be considered even more controversial than the body type change.We could hardly see how Horacio Pagani would allow the-sourced twin-turbo V12 heart of the Huayra to be relocated to the nose of the supercar.And if you're thinking of such a conversion being handled by a third party, you have to keep in mind that fitting the said V12 in the front section of the Huayra would require a front-mid-engined adventure, so that the car's weight distribution wouldn't be sent spiraling towards the point of handling chaos.Of course, such a move would probably have to see the seats of the Huyara being pushed backward, which would defeat the purpose of the S/B approach.We'll stop trying to use a rational approach for the birth of such a machine and ask you to zoom in on the cool details of the digital dream instead.