Pagani Huayra Shooting Brake Rendered as Front-Engined Frankenstein

10 Jan 2018, 18:36 UTC ·
by
Building sportscars can often result in losses and yet when we're talking about hypercars this rule no longer applies. The stratospheric area of the go-fast segment seems to constantly gain traction, with velocity monsters now being stronger and coming in larger numbers than ever. But what if an eccentric collector would decide to mix the attributes of a hypercar with those of a shooting brake, say with a Pagani twist?
The question above might seed odd and yet we have an answer for it, albeit a virtual one. This comes from the rendering you see here, which portrays a Pagani Huayra Shooting Brake.

The image comes from digital artist Rain Prisk, whose renders we've brought to you on multiple occasions - the pixel wielder seems to have a thing for S/B machines. As such, his adventures range from affordable machines, such as the Chevrolet Camaro, to uber-exclusive contraptions, such as the Ferrari F12 TDF.

Returning to the Italian machine we have here, the artist also mentions a front-engined conversion and this is an aspect that can be considered even more controversial than the body type change.

We could hardly see how Horacio Pagani would allow the AMG-sourced twin-turbo V12 heart of the Huayra to be relocated to the nose of the supercar.

And if you're thinking of such a conversion being handled by a third party, you have to keep in mind that fitting the said V12 in the front section of the Huayra would require a front-mid-engined adventure, so that the car's weight distribution wouldn't be sent spiraling towards the point of handling chaos.

Of course, such a move would probably have to see the seats of the Huyara being pushed backward, which would defeat the purpose of the S/B approach.

We'll stop trying to use a rational approach for the birth of such a machine and ask you to zoom in on the cool details of the digital dream instead.
